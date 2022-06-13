Any coach knows if their team has good pitching, it can compete with anyone. Post 20 softball showed that Monday as the combination of Lauralee Scott, Michaela Harrison, Aubrey Holland and Meghan Kimberling shut down Aiken in the course of the double header. Greenwood won game one 10-1, while it took game two 11-2.
"We have four of our five (pitchers). Four of them pitched tonight," Post 20 softball coach Tee Timmerman said. "As hot as it is, only making them go two or three innings is a huge help. They have confidence in every one of them, and I have confidence in every one of them. We can run them out there and can go back to one of them. They're all ready to go whenever. They do a great job going out there."
Scott started the first game, rattling off eight strikeouts in her three innings of work. The only ball put in play against her was a weak ground ball to third.
"Any time one of our pitches can go out there and not give up a hit in her three innings, it allows our offense to get into a little bit of a rhythm, which it did in the first game. Her going out there and shutting them down really quick lets our offense settle in. And it keeps us off the field. As hot as it was today, only being out there for three batters at a time makes a big deal."
Aiken's lone hit of the first game was in the top of the fifth, as a single to right broke up the combined perfect game. Overall, Post 20 struck out 12 of the 17 batters it faced.
While game two didn't have the gaudy strikeout numbers that game one had, Greenwood's pitching battled through the heat, as Holland allowed just one run in her three innings of work. The lone run came in the top of the third on a bases-loaded walk. Holland quickly bounced back, striking out the next two Aiken hitters.
Post 20's offense scored early and often in game one, rattling off at least two runs in three of the four innings it recorded an at-bat. Holland and Lollis did the most damage of the game, driving in two and three runs respectively.
The offense started slower in game two, but caught fire the second time through the lineup, as Greenwood scored all 11 of its runs in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by a seven-run fourth.
"They swapped pitchers, and she was a little bit faster and better. It took us a couple of innings to speed it back up a little bit," Timmerman said. "Once everyone saw her for the first time, we had a lot better at-bats the second go around."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.