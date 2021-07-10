It all happens in an instant.
Just as you catch the ball, a sprawling field of green grass opens. You can see the spray-painted midfield line and your teammates sprinting down the field in front of you. Similar to a painter looking at a blank canvas, the possibilities are endless for what can happen next.
Many players will begin to run up the field while others may look to dish the ball off. Regardless of what happens next, the next play will make a permanent imprint on the game.
But just as soon as the window opens, it quickly begins to close as a defender barrels down to your position. The next move needs to be precise as the defender lowers the crown of his helmet.
Just as they are about to make contact with you, a 42 inch aluminum stick chops at your hands causing the ball to come loose.
In an instant the moment is lost, but moreover you experienced a snippet of the one of the fastest growing sports in South Carolina: lacrosse.
“People say, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize (lacrosse) was like that,’” Lander head coach Anthony LePore said when fans watch a game for the first time. “Maybe they have soccer or football in their heads and then we have these kids running around being very physical with each other and that’s the other thing that really stands out to people who watch it for the first time is the speed.”
LePore said when he talks to fans who watch a lacrosse game for the first time, the comparisons to soccer and football are to be expected.
He also draws a lot of comparisons to ice hockey, but since it is scarcely found in South Carolina, football is the easier correlation.
“People equate the contact to football but the learning curve for fans is how, when, and what type of contact can be used legally,” LePore said.
Despite the slight learning curve, lacrosse has grown rapidly and its popularity is making its way to Greenwood as the third-year coach noticed.
“I think just the fact that we’ve had winning seasons, the first two seasons of our existence says a lot,” LePore said about his program’s rapid success. “In year one, it was a team almost entirely of freshmen. Then we had to deal with a pandemic that was just like an enormous amount to overcome, but things we’re very proud of.” LePore said.
Just like every sports team, Lander had to make some adjustments to its regiment to combat COVID-19. For instance, on days that the team would break down video, they could not gather inside the designated meeting room. So, the team decided to take it outside and watched projected the video on the side of an athletic building.
Along with rigorous testing and limiting contact as much as possible, the Bearcats finished the 2021 season 6-5 and advanced all the way to the Peach Belt Conference semifinals where it lost to Alabama-Huntsville.
With the return to normalcy becoming a near reality, LePore and the Bearcats look to continue to grow the game here in Greenwood.
“What a cool opportunity to be able to bring the sport here to this community,” LePore said. “One thing that’s been really great is the fan support. We get great crowds at our home games and I would love for that to keep up.”