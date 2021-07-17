Ben Luke is a perfectionist.
The Greenwood High School alum, now Covenant College men’s tennis junior, admitted the self-imposed standard of perfection is sometimes hard to maintain. However, it’s brought him to new heights on and off the tennis court.
These new milestones include being named to the CoSIDA All-District At-Large team after leading the Scots to the program’s first undefeated conference season (5-0) and first appearance in the USA South Tournament championship. He did all of that while maintaining a 3.95 cumulative GPA, as a physics major.
“I want to do well in the classroom, on the court and in whatever I do, really,” Luke said. “I hold myself to a very high standard, which can make it difficult at times because, I mean, nobody can be perfect at whatever they do. I mean, we’re all gonna fall short in some regard. I have a passion for tennis and for my studies, so that makes it a bit easier. I mean I enjoy it. I love both of those things, even though it can be a lot of work, it’s a labor of love.”
Luke spent his junior year at the acclaimed No. 1 singles spot for the Scots, a position he said was “a bit intimidating” as he was filling in at a top of a lineup that was very successful for Covenant during the COVID-shortened season in 2020.
After some initial jitters, Luke found a rhythm, and as his confidence grew, so did his success on the court. During the spring season, Luke compiled an 11-4 overall singles record, earning him spots on the All-West Division first team and the All-Conference first team.
He also maintained an eight-match unbeaten streak during the season, and in the final 10 matches, Luke went 8-2.
“I stepped up to the plate pretty well in most all my matches,” Luke said. “At the beginning of the season, I definitely had more doubts in myself. But as I began winning some matches I didn’t expect myself to win, that definitely gave me some more confidence going into even tougher matches and for the rest of the season. It was a very good season for the whole team and for me in particular, I surprised myself in a few matches.”
While dominating on the court, Luke was sustaining near perfect marks in Statistical Mechanics, Perspectives on Science, Intro to Musical Theater, Christian Doctrine II and Christ in Culture.
Although it was a smaller course load then what he took in the fall, Luke said it required a lot of time management that included waking up at 8 a.m. every day.
“I’m not much of a morning person, I would not like to get up much earlier than that,” Luke said. “I would go get breakfast at the dining hall and then by 8:45 a.m., I would go to the library, which is where I like to go an study so I can isolate myself. My class schedule varied from each day but on Tuesday and Thursday, I had fewer classes so those were my study days.”
After a full day of class, Luke would head to practice where he continued to perfect his craft. He said the work in the classroom and on the court paid off as he became the first player in program history to be named to the All-District At-Large team.
“I had to really try to get out of my comfort zone start hitting start going for more shots that I wouldn’t have normally gone for,” Luke said. “I think, ultimately, it’s paid off this year and it’s also given me more confidence to keep training and to keep developing my game.”