Pickleball tournament results From staff reports Apr 2, 2022 Gatewood Racquet Club had its Spring into Pickleball tournament. Following are winners by division:Men's doubles 19+1st: Derek Kidd and Jim Still2nd: Jr McCravy and Kyle Richter3rd: Drew Walker and Alex HarlowMen's doubles: 60+1st: Richard Senatore and Glenn Witt2nd: George Psomas and Bill Stevens3rd: David Isenhower and Kirk HusserWomen's Doubles 35+1st: Lynn Isenhower and Annette Williams2nd: Brantlee Kidd and Rebecca Kidd3rd: Linda Naylor and Linda StevensMixed Doubles 19+1st: Rebecca Kidd and Jim Still2nd: Brantlee Kidd and Derek Kidd3rd: Lynn and David Isenhower