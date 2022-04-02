Gatewood Racquet Club had its Spring into Pickleball tournament. Following are winners by division:

Men’s doubles 19+

1st: Derek Kidd and Jim Still

2nd: Jr McCravy and Kyle Richter

3rd: Drew Walker and Alex Harlow

Men’s doubles: 60+

1st: Richard Senatore and Glenn Witt

2nd: George Psomas and Bill Stevens

3rd: David Isenhower and Kirk Husser

Women’s Doubles 35+

1st: Lynn Isenhower and Annette Williams

2nd: Brantlee Kidd and Rebecca Kidd

3rd: Linda Naylor and Linda Stevens

Mixed Doubles 19+

1st: Rebecca Kidd and Jim Still

2nd: Brantlee Kidd and Derek Kidd

3rd: Lynn and David Isenhower