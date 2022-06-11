The South Carolina Festival of Flowers Flower Power 5K and mile run took place on Saturday at the Jeff May Complex. Ninety-two people took part in the two runs.

Editor's note: All participants younger than the age of 10 are represented with their first initial on the results page found at runsignup.com.

5K Results:

1) Eli Kaczinski- 17:20.5

2) Orinthal Striggles- 17:46.9 

3) Nick LaVigne- 17:48.4 

4) Purity Kambui Munene- 18:02.6 

5) Brady Rafanan- 19 :10.9 

6) Derek Pendley- 19 :41.8

7) CHarles Fennell- 19:43.8

8) Daniel Sorrow- 21:54.8

9) William Nguyen- 22:42.4

10) Orin Striggles- 23: 30.6

11) Preston Cone- 24:19.6

12) Elizabeth Harmeling- 24:26.6

13) Candy Fuhr- 24:41.7

14) David Spark- 24:41.7

15) Brad Barnell- 24:55.4

16) Josh Fennell 25:19.5

17) Josh Hadd- 25:53.4

18) Branton Jones- 26:27

19) Bradyn Sellars- 23:27.3

20) Melissa Nguyen- 27:08.9

21) Juan De Leon- 27:28.5

22) K Stumbo- 2749.4

23) Lindsay Tomlinson- 27:51.3

24) Melissa Cheek- 28:12.5

25) Jimmy Sweezy- 28:22.5

26) Toby Moore- 28:48.3

27) Debbie Wiley- 29:07

28) Daniel Weyer- 29:35.7

29) Adam Weyer- 29:35.8

30) A Fennell- 30:09

31) Matthew Guyette- 30:39.3

32) Saundra Alexander- 31:52.8

33) Laura Padgett- 32:24.5

34) Courtney Kelly 32:25.7

35) Lander Adams 32:44.2

36) Donnie Babb- 32:58.9

37) Stacey Barnett- 33:56

38) Marybeth Rossback- 34:32.5

39) Debbie McDowell- 34:33.7

40) Makenli Ladd- 35:19.5

41) Jamie Bergstrom- 35:34.8

42) Hunter Thompson- 35:42.7

43) Amanda Kuykendall- 35:56.2

44) J. Kuykendall- 35:56.5

45) Robbie Sweezy- 37:08.5

46) Tenia Mutch- 37:17.1

47) Tracy McGraw- 37:43.1

48) Lourdes Scott- 38:37.4

49) Amy Fennell- 38:58.3

50) Angie Saxon- 40:19

51) Chris Padgett- 40:33.7

52) Rose Tracy- 40:57.8

53) Marcy Hasson- 40:59.6

54) Warren Turner- 42:34

55) Laura Moon- 44:11.8

56) Brad Thompson- 44:28.2

57) D. Thompson- 44:28.2

58) Jennifer Moore- 44:46.7

59) Beth Hammond- 46:34.7

60) Robert Cone- 46:55.6

61) Kristin Manske- 47:21.2

62) Jennifer Bartless- 49:11.1

63) Freddia Partridge- 49:11.3

64) Sarah Jackson- 54:12.1

65) Cheri Himes- 54:16.2

66) Kathy Monday- 54:16.3

67) Christine Nowowiecki- 57:13.7

68) Laurie English- 57:16.5

69) Patricia Powell- 57:16.5

70) Alicia Shealy- 59:21.3

71) Kathryn Castro 59:21.3

72) Kate Barbare- 59:33.7

Mile Results

1) H. Barnes- 9:20.1

2) H. Barnes- 10:03.6

3) A Boellert- 10:46.8

4) Dana Boellert- 11:13.9

5) K. Soos- 13:00.5

6) Jacob Ringenberg- 13:07.5

7) M. Ringenberg- 13:07.7

8) N. Watkins- 17:16.1

9) D. Watkins- 17:26

10) Nancy Goodbar 17:54.3

11) Caroline Watkins- 18:17.2

12) S. Watkins- 18:18.1

13) Sue Pietrusza- 18:52.9

14) Steve Pietrusza- 18:55.5

15) Emma Miller- 18:55.6

16) Iam Glidden- 19:00.1

17) Armando De Leon- 26:59.5

18) L. Turner- 42:32.8

