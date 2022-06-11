The South Carolina Festival of Flowers Flower Power 5K and mile run took place on Saturday at the Jeff May Complex. Ninety-two people took part in the two runs.
Editor's note: All participants younger than the age of 10 are represented with their first initial on the results page found at runsignup.com.
5K Results:
1) Eli Kaczinski- 17:20.5
2) Orinthal Striggles- 17:46.9
3) Nick LaVigne- 17:48.4
4) Purity Kambui Munene- 18:02.6
5) Brady Rafanan- 19 :10.9
6) Derek Pendley- 19 :41.8
7) CHarles Fennell- 19:43.8
8) Daniel Sorrow- 21:54.8
9) William Nguyen- 22:42.4
10) Orin Striggles- 23: 30.6
11) Preston Cone- 24:19.6
12) Elizabeth Harmeling- 24:26.6
13) Candy Fuhr- 24:41.7
14) David Spark- 24:41.7
15) Brad Barnell- 24:55.4
16) Josh Fennell 25:19.5
17) Josh Hadd- 25:53.4
18) Branton Jones- 26:27
19) Bradyn Sellars- 23:27.3
20) Melissa Nguyen- 27:08.9
21) Juan De Leon- 27:28.5
22) K Stumbo- 2749.4
23) Lindsay Tomlinson- 27:51.3
24) Melissa Cheek- 28:12.5
25) Jimmy Sweezy- 28:22.5
26) Toby Moore- 28:48.3
27) Debbie Wiley- 29:07
28) Daniel Weyer- 29:35.7
29) Adam Weyer- 29:35.8
30) A Fennell- 30:09
31) Matthew Guyette- 30:39.3
32) Saundra Alexander- 31:52.8
33) Laura Padgett- 32:24.5
34) Courtney Kelly 32:25.7
35) Lander Adams 32:44.2
36) Donnie Babb- 32:58.9
37) Stacey Barnett- 33:56
38) Marybeth Rossback- 34:32.5
39) Debbie McDowell- 34:33.7
40) Makenli Ladd- 35:19.5
41) Jamie Bergstrom- 35:34.8
42) Hunter Thompson- 35:42.7
43) Amanda Kuykendall- 35:56.2
44) J. Kuykendall- 35:56.5
45) Robbie Sweezy- 37:08.5
46) Tenia Mutch- 37:17.1
47) Tracy McGraw- 37:43.1
48) Lourdes Scott- 38:37.4
49) Amy Fennell- 38:58.3
50) Angie Saxon- 40:19
51) Chris Padgett- 40:33.7
52) Rose Tracy- 40:57.8
53) Marcy Hasson- 40:59.6
54) Warren Turner- 42:34
55) Laura Moon- 44:11.8
56) Brad Thompson- 44:28.2
57) D. Thompson- 44:28.2
58) Jennifer Moore- 44:46.7
59) Beth Hammond- 46:34.7
60) Robert Cone- 46:55.6
61) Kristin Manske- 47:21.2
62) Jennifer Bartless- 49:11.1
63) Freddia Partridge- 49:11.3
64) Sarah Jackson- 54:12.1
65) Cheri Himes- 54:16.2
66) Kathy Monday- 54:16.3
67) Christine Nowowiecki- 57:13.7
68) Laurie English- 57:16.5
69) Patricia Powell- 57:16.5
70) Alicia Shealy- 59:21.3
71) Kathryn Castro 59:21.3
72) Kate Barbare- 59:33.7
Mile Results
1) H. Barnes- 9:20.1
2) H. Barnes- 10:03.6
3) A Boellert- 10:46.8
4) Dana Boellert- 11:13.9
5) K. Soos- 13:00.5
6) Jacob Ringenberg- 13:07.5
7) M. Ringenberg- 13:07.7
8) N. Watkins- 17:16.1
9) D. Watkins- 17:26
10) Nancy Goodbar 17:54.3
11) Caroline Watkins- 18:17.2
12) S. Watkins- 18:18.1
13) Sue Pietrusza- 18:52.9
14) Steve Pietrusza- 18:55.5
15) Emma Miller- 18:55.6
16) Iam Glidden- 19:00.1
17) Armando De Leon- 26:59.5
18) L. Turner- 42:32.8