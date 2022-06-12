The Festival of Flowers Junior Open took place this weekend. Overall, more than 80 matches took place in the three-day tournament that was held at the Greenwood Country Club.

Below are the final results from the final rounds of each age group.

Girls 12 and under singles

Geri Pennell def. Elizabeth Knight 3-6 7-5 [10-6]

Wallace Lynch def Trystan Scoggins 6-1, 6-0

Boys 12 and under singles

Troy Han def John Parker Field 6-0, 6-1

Banks Vining def. Conrad Williams 6-3, 6-1

Girls 14 and under singles

Marlea Griffis def. Molly Wilde 6-4, 6-3

Boys 14 and under singles

Ethan Kukkamalla def T.O. Mundy 7-6(4) 6-4

Krish Patel def. Evan Cobb 6-0, 6-3

Brooks Gantt def. Will Hewitt 7-6(4) 6-3

Girls 16 and under singles

Ann Harrison Wilde def Sarah Yaekoub 6-1, 6-1

Ella Williams def Bailey Roberts 6-1, 6-4

Boys 16 and under singles

William Beasley def Suryansh Ram Vinayak 6-4, 6-2

Girls 18 and under singles

Sophia Broomall def. Anna Grubbs 6-0, 6-0

Boys 18 and under singles

Ata Ozer def Eric Nguyen 6-1, 6-1

Girls 16 and under doubles

Anna Blackledge and Sarah Yaekob def Mary Wesley Few and Josie Kalish 9-8(6)

Boys 14 and under doubles

Evan Cobb and Brooks Gantt def Jacob White Jr. and Troy Han 8-1

Tags