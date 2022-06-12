PHOTOS: Festival of Flowers Junior Open PHOTOS BY CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOUNRAL Jun 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Festival of Flowers Junior Open took place this weekend. Overall, more than 80 matches took place in the three-day tournament that was held at the Greenwood Country Club.Below are the final results from the final rounds of each age group.Girls 12 and under singlesGeri Pennell def. Elizabeth Knight 3-6 7-5 [10-6]Wallace Lynch def Trystan Scoggins 6-1, 6-0Boys 12 and under singlesTroy Han def John Parker Field 6-0, 6-1Banks Vining def. Conrad Williams 6-3, 6-1Girls 14 and under singlesMarlea Griffis def. Molly Wilde 6-4, 6-3Boys 14 and under singlesEthan Kukkamalla def T.O. Mundy 7-6(4) 6-4Krish Patel def. Evan Cobb 6-0, 6-3Brooks Gantt def. Will Hewitt 7-6(4) 6-3Girls 16 and under singlesAnn Harrison Wilde def Sarah Yaekoub 6-1, 6-1Ella Williams def Bailey Roberts 6-1, 6-4Boys 16 and under singlesWilliam Beasley def Suryansh Ram Vinayak 6-4, 6-2Girls 18 and under singlesSophia Broomall def. Anna Grubbs 6-0, 6-0Boys 18 and under singlesAta Ozer def Eric Nguyen 6-1, 6-1Girls 16 and under doublesAnna Blackledge and Sarah Yaekob def Mary Wesley Few and Josie Kalish 9-8(6)Boys 14 and under doublesEvan Cobb and Brooks Gantt def Jacob White Jr. and Troy Han 8-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Festival Tournament Sport Final Result Evan Cobb Troy Han Josie Kalish Mary Wesley Few Sports Columns Columns Monday Musings: Support the NCBA World Series May 29, 2022 Columns Tiger Woods and the future of golf May 23, 2022 Columns Monday Musings: Racing towards the finish line May 16, 2022 Columns Monday Musings: introducing the new way to submit scores May 8, 2022 Columns Clemson, USC recruit defense first in 2023 class May 2, 2022 Lakelands Connector Bledsoe graduates from welding school Jun 7, 2022 Owens appointed Countybank's BSA officer Jun 7, 2022 WCTEL awards $10,500 in college scholarships Jun 7, 2022 Greenwood Capital recognizes Coxe and Lollis Jun 7, 2022 Latest News +17 Carpenter hammers Cubs; 2 HRs, 7 RBIs in Yanks' 18-4 rout +4 Tonys Latest | 'Six' wins first award of the night +4 Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride Backpack, laptop found where pair went missing in Amazon +11 Rodón goes 6 strong, Giants complete sweep of Dodgers 2-0 Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man dies in Lake Hartwell after police chaseGreenwood man sentenced to 25 years for molesting 9-year-oldGreenwood man faces drug, gun chargesTraffic stops leads to gun charge for Greenwood manGreenwood County deputies connect man to more than 60 gas station break-insEdgefield man dies after falling off back of pickup truckGreenwood man charged with inappropriately touching girlGreenwood police: Missing 5-year-old found safeGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeSLED charges ex-Spartanburg Methodist College officer, wife with crimes against child State News Crowded education superintendent race highlights SC ballot VP Harris says 'thank you' to SC Democrats at fundraiser Democrats face off in sole SC gubernatorial matchup Income tax cuts, rebates centerpiece of SC's $13.8B budget After quiet year, SC Democrats heat up in governor primary