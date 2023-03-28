WARE SHOALS — In a crucial game to start the second go-round of region opponents for Dixie, Makenzie McElrath delivered.
The eighth-grader tossed a complete game against rival Ware Shoals, striking out eight and allowing just two hits Tuesday. Her heroics inside the circle, along with loads of run support, lifted the Dixie softball to a 10-2 win at Ware Shoals.
“We like wins, especially in the region. We played a better ballgame defensively than last time, we’re seeing a lot of good things,” Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. “Overall, a 10-2 ballgame, it’s pretty good, especially a region game.”
McElrath pitched lights out for the visiting Hornets, rarely allowing Ware Shoals runners on and holding a no-hitter until the fourth inning. While she kept the Ware Shoals bats quiet, it allowed her squad to build an impressive 6-0 lead before the hosting Hornets finally struck.
The Dixie pitcher was also quick to get out of frames, only throwing 79 pitches in seven innings. McElrath also capped her performance off by striking out the side in the last inning.
“She’s been doing great. She’s really picked up the pace and she’s a solid pitcher. She’s really held us together on defense, she’s got us out of some tight spots in other games, and in this game, she kept them off balance,” Ferguson said of McElrath’s performance.
After an Ashton Crocker triple set up a Mati Cox RBI in the first, Dixie found its biggest payday in the third. The visiting Hornets used a mix of timely hitting and Ware Shoals fielding mistakes to post four runs in the inning
Peyton Ashley, Crocker and Cox each singled in the third, as those miscues by Ware Shoals and Dixie’s aggressiveness on the basepaths led to scoring opportunities.
That theme continued much of the night for Dixie, putting up two more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and then another two in the seventh.
“Just being patient in the box and they feed off each other, they were just seeing the ball better, picking up on those outside pitches,” Ferguson said. “We were aggressive on bases. We have some speed this year.”
While Ware Shoals had its struggles hitting, Kaylee Watts gave her team production at the plate with a pair of big plays.
Watts ended the hosting Hornets’ drought at the plate with a double in the fourth, eventually being brought around by Stella Traynham and hit a sacrifice fly to score Stella Eichhorn in the sixth.
“She did what we talked about all week is the outside pitch, try to take it to center field or right-center. Even the ones that they caught, she hit them hard,” Ware Shoals coach Tommy Clamp said.
With the win, Dixie advances to 5-0 in region, and will play Thursday at home against McCormick. Ware Shoals drops to 3-2 in region play and will travel to Whitmire Thursday.
“I hope we hit the ball better, I hope we start hitting our stride,” Ferguson said. “We’re playing well together, we’ve generated runs when we need to, of course, a 10-2 ballgame, that’s a good game and this team’s fun. They’re a fun group of girls.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.