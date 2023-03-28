WARE SHOALS — In a crucial game to start the second go-round of region opponents for Dixie, Makenzie McElrath delivered.

The eighth-grader tossed a complete game against rival Ware Shoals, striking out eight and allowing just two hits Tuesday. Her heroics inside the circle, along with loads of run support, lifted the Dixie softball to a 10-2 win at Ware Shoals.

