When Luke Deal arrived at Auburn University in the spring of 2019, he was coming off an outstanding career for the Emerald High School football team. He had just played in the Shrine Bowl, threw for 742 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding another 332 rushing yards and nine scores.
The day he arrived on campus, Deal tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the Tigers’ spring practice, something he graduated early to take part in. Now in his redshirt sophomore season, Deal is blossoming as a key member of the Auburn tight end group, dominating as a blocker.
“In high school, I did whatever coach asked of me, and that’s kind of the similar deal here at Auburn,” Deal said. “After I tore my ACL, I really keyed in on becoming a better blocker from a technique stand point and just being physical. That blemished into my main role. ... I definitely pride myself in being that guy that likes to do the dirty work.”
After tearing his ACL, Deal had to grind to get back into football condition and back to playing time. He said the injury, which was the first real injury he endured during his career, changed his mindset and helped him persevere, something he calls a blessing in disguise.
“Working to get back in the rotation, it gave me some perseverance and really changed my mindset in terms of getting back and competing for some playing time,” Deal said. “You always have to find a blessing in disguise, and that’s what I did with that. You have to have to see the good in things.”
Looking for the good in a bad situation has been something Deal has worked on since tearing his ACL. Along with the pandemic hitting in 2020, Deal found out his father Chris, was diagnosed with ALS in early 2021.
“It’s been tough on the whole family. Me being four hours away, it’s been tough,” Deal said. “We make sure we communicate every day and try to meet up as often as we can with my busy schedule has been key.
“If you talk to him, that is who you need to have your mindset like, which is crazy because he’s the one dealing with it. He’s always a glass half-full mindset. He’s taken that and run with it. It’s not going to affect the way we live our lives, but we definitely are going to cherish every moment we have. He’s a living testimony to everybody.”
Though Deal is four hours from his biological family, his new community in Auburn, which he calls his new family, has been helping Deal since the news of his father broke.
Auburn’s center Nick Brahms and a couple other Auburn teammates started a GoFundMe for the Deal family. Since it launched in September, the page has raised $78,745 for Chris. It has allowed him to start different treatments that are not covered by insurance.
“I had no idea it was happening. ... It’s pretty incredible, just the type of teammates I have and the type of community that I am in Auburn. The generosity is just overwhelming,” Deal said. “I was talking to my mom and dad the other day and we were just speechless. We have no idea why or how any of this is happening, but it is pretty special for sure.”
At Emerald, Deal was a do-it-all type of player. He could throw, catch, run and be a physical edge setter. At 6-foot-4 237 pounds, he was a dominating figure. Now at Auburn, Deal is trying to take the approach the new age of NFL tight ends are doing, being a physical blocker that can be a threat in the passing game.
“You watch any of those NFL guys, and they are all extremely talented. (Rob Gronkowski), he’s kind of revolutionized the position and guys like (George) Kittle, who are really physical blockers but can spread out and make an impact in the passing game,” Deal said. “I’m really just trying to do whatever the team needs me to do, just being as physical as I can be and bring that mindset into the entire tight end room.”
Deal and the Tigers are coming off an upset of then-No. 17 Arkansas. The redshirt sophomore finished with a career high four catches for 19 yards, another career high.