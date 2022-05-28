Paul Pratt has been working in McCormick athletics for roughly 30 years. After McCormick’s May school board meeting, Pratt is expanding his responsibilities, as he was named the next McCormick High School Athletic Director.
“I’m excited. I’m looking forward to working with all the coaches and with all the sports,” Pratt said. “I had a good leader that really (prepared) me for this job. I’m just ready to get my feet in the ground and get started running.”
Pratt has two goals as the next Chiefs athletic director. His biggest goal is to get as many McCormick athletes to college, which he said, starts in the classroom.
“My main thing is to get kids to the next level. Academics are first, sports are second,” Pratt said. “Let’s do what we’re supposed to do in the classroom, and everything will work itself out. The hardest thing for students to keep up is to keep their grades up. My job is to make sure the grades stay up, and if you want to go to the next level, I’ll help guide you in the right direction.”
His second goal is to get the community more involved in McCormick athletics, including to continue to work with the McCormick Parks and Recreation department in all sports
“I’m anxious to work with the community and get the community more involved,” Pratt said. “I have a good principal, I know the expectations are. I’m not looking to make major changes, just do what’s best for the community and for the kids. ... It’s not about me, it’s all about the kids at McCormick.”
Pratt replaces Rico Salliewhite, who took the Brewer Middle School principal position in March.
Pratt currently serves as the Chiefs head football coach and has worked with the school’s softball team. He also is a basketball referee. Salliewhite also coached the McCormick boys basketball team, so Pratt had a chance to watch Salliewhite serve as the athletic director and head basketball coach for several years, learning how to manage his time with added responsibilities.
“He said ‘it takes a lot out of you,’ but I’ve been doing this for so long with multiple sports year-round. You don’t get a chance to rest,” Pratt said. “I did football, I did softball and I’m also involved in basketball. I don’t think it’s going to deter me. I think it’s going to help me be a better person to work with all the coaches.”
