FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after former South Carolina cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Gilmore acknowledged his positive test for the virus, but said he remains asymptomatic and “will take this as it comes.”
The Patriots put Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
Bills place Wallace on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed starting cornerback Levi Wallace on injured reserve and signed cornerback Cam Lewis off their practice squad on Wednesday.
Wallace was sidelined after hurting his left ankle in the first quarter of a 30-23 win at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.