The Festival of Flowers golf tournament, an annual event at The Patriot at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer’s tournament was originally scheduled to take place from June 27-28. Craig Malone, The Patriot’s golf pro, made the decision Wednesday to cancel the event.
“With how things are looking, we felt like we didn’t want to wait any longer to make a decision,” Malone said. “It was in the best of everybody’s interest to go ahead and make the call now.”
Malone said dining restrictions and a limited number of golf carts were the biggest obstacles for The Patriot. South Carolina began loosening coronavirus restrictions this week, as restaurants are allowed to begin serving people in outdoor dining areas again.
The Patriot is undergoing major clubhouse renovations, which would have made dining at a distance more challenging for the large group of golfers, Malone said.
Golf carts are currently limited to one rider apiece at the course, and Malone said renting extra carts would have put the event over budget.
“I know things are starting to open back up gradually, but you still can’t have a big group of people congregating,” Malone said. “Let’s say we’ve got 70, 80 players on the golf course and we have a rain delay. They’re all going to come inside and now they’re all tight together trying to get out of the weather. That was one of the big factors in of itself, especially with the clubhouse situation.
“The guys have been very understanding. We’ve had some responses back, and they understand. We look forward to coming back next year.”
Along with its main championship division, the tournament offers a senior division and a club division. Malone said the event is looking into adding a ladies division starting next year.
“Ladies golf throughout the state has been very good and has been growing over the last 10 years or so,” Malone said. “If we can help with growing it more, we’d like to.”
Despite the cancellation of the tournament, The Patriot remains open to the public and has seen an uptick in play. The wide open spaces and small playing groups have made the course one of few available leisure activities as the entire country continues to practice social distancing.
“We’re still super busy, and my joke has been, ‘We’ve got all the cattle inside the gate, but we can’t open the gates,’ so they’re coming to play golf,” Malone said. “It’s been unusual for us. We’re averaging about 120 players a day. We only averaged about 75 players a day before this.”