Another successful finish at the national championship meet in Dallas continues to see 16-year-old Parker Egbert rise in USA Paralympic swimming.
Egbert, a student at Emerald High School who has autism and intellectual disabilities, won the national championship races in his division in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke. He took second in the 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter IM and third in the 200-meter freestyle. Earlier in 2019, he broke the American record time in the 400-meter individual medley.
Parker’s mother, Laura Egbert, said Parker continues to improve his level of comfort and competition each meet. As the meets get bigger and more full of distractions, Laura has seen her son become more poised to handle those difficulties.
“He’s kind of shocking us at how maturely he’s handling the whole situation,” Laura said.
It helps that Parker’s connection to his coaches has grown over time, too. Team Greenville coach Bill Ewell meets Parker at 5:30 a.m. three mornings a week to practice and also travels with him to meets. The relationship between the two is built on a solid platform of trust.
“I’ve been swimming or coaching swimming for 55-plus years and seen a lot of folks,” Ewell said. “But I’ve never seen an individual like Parker, who literally loves the water, loves to swim. ... I’ve learned so much from him every day. I get more from Parker than I can give to him.”
Ewell works with Parker in the morning, then Parker comes back to Team Greenville in the afternoon to work with Ted Pearson, whose workouts focus more on conditioning than technique.
Ewell is the “fine-tuner,” Pearson explains, while Pearson is the “blunt instrument.” Pearson had worked with kids who have autism in the past, and he has coached elite swimmers for many years.
“I was kind of instantly drawn to him,” Pearson said of Parker. “The way he thinks and the way he approaches the sport is pretty special. He’s very dedicated. He’s very focused. He’s one of the easiest swimmers I have had the honor of working with.”
Pearson has accompanied many swimmers to the heights Parker is starting to reach. Parker has a trait that sets him apart from most other swimmers, Pearson said. He calls it “the ability to hurt.”
“Swimming is a very physically demanding sport,” Pearson said. “He doesn’t fear pushing himself beyond the limits of his body. Very few swimmers I’ve ever worked with have that trait, and he has it. As a swimmer, you have to have the ability to push and go beyond the limits. He’s able to take it to another gear. That’s pretty special.”
Above all else, Ewell and Pearson appreciate Parker’s support system and passion for swimming.
“Here’s this family that is up at 3:30 in the morning and drives (more than) an hour twice a day (to Greenville and back) to be able to do something, really, that Parker loves to do,” Ewell said. “It’s like anything else. When you have individuals that want to succeed, it’s easier to build relationships and to want to try to do the best I can to be able to support his goals.”
Parker swims in the S14 classification for Paralympic swimming, which groups people with intellectual disabilities.
The division, however, groups swimmers by disability, not by age or ability. Parker swims at USA Paralympics meets against opponents of all ages, even ones who are in the prime of their careers.
“That’s what makes it, to me, even more impactful, with what he potentially could be at,” Ewell said, before noting Parker is ranked fifth in the world in the 400-meter IM.
What’s next?
Parker will train with USA Paralympics in Colorado this month. He will swim in an international meet in Indianapolis before traveling to Singapore in May for another meet. Those meets are in preparation for the Olympic trials in Minneapolis in June. Parker made a consideration time to participate in trials; he’s looking to continue qualifying for other events at the trials.
Pearson and Ewell are working with USA Paralympics to help Parker continue in international competition. Pearson’s experience is invaluable; he knows what comes next.
“It’s a bit of a different animal,” Pearson said. “The meets have more things that kind of distract you. It’s a little intimidating. We’re just trying to help him work through that.”
The meet in Singapore is meant to mimic the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with its altitude, location and level of competition. The biggest difference for the Egberts is that Laura and her husband won’t be able to travel alongside their son.
The meets that lie ahead for Parker are exciting, if a little daunting.
“We prayed and prayed and prayed, and all we wanted was for him to do this,” Laura said. “And now it’s out of our hands and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It’s got all the new aspects that I think you just don’t think about until they’re kind of right in your face.”