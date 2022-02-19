NINETY SIX
South Carolina State Parks representatives and Outdoor Afro volunteer leaders have been traveling across the state to introduce underserved minority communities to camping as part of a grant-supported initiative.
Goals include helping parks better reflect the communities they serve and also kickstarting new traditions among minority communities, where camping is not a huge part of generational pastimes.
“The importance of trying to get more and more people with diverse backgrounds to use our parks is that we get input from their diverse backgrounds,” said Dia Hitt, chief of education and interpretation with S.C. State Parks. “We learn how to serve our South Carolina participants better, and what they need and what they want.”
Rangers and interpreters from South Carolina State Parks joined Outdoor Afro volunteers last weekend in bringing the program to Lake Greenwood State Park.
“One of the reasons we’re going to various parks around the state is that we’re trying to get them used to the parks and how parks are structured because, if you look into reasons why diverse groups don’t use parks, they’re uncomfortable because they don’t know the rules and regulations,” Hitt said. “They feel like maybe the parks aren’t intended for them.”
She said something as simple as park ranger uniforms can look very authoritative, which can be “a little scary for some diverse backgrounds.”
“So, getting them to know us, and getting them comfortable with the way different parks are set up, we take away some of that uncertainty, which helps them feel more comfortable to come back,” Hitt said.
Park experts teach first-time campers tips and tricks to make camping more approachable and enjoyable, from hiking to campfire cooking to setting up a tent. Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $20,000 grant to South Carolina State Parks in October 2021 to expand outreach and activities by state parks to underserved communities.
Hitt said she enjoys teaming with Outdoor Afro, but she’s looking for other diverse groups with which she can work.
Terry Conway and Jim Stanton are both regional program coordinators with S.C. State Parks. They helped lead the activities over the weekend, which included a hike, cookout and park historical information session.
“We’re working with a lot of people who are new to camping, so we get a chance to show them some of the tricks — just be there to assist and help them have a good time outdoors,” Conway said. “I think, like any new experience, you’re kind of amazed that you didn’t do this before. It’s fun. There’s camaraderie sitting around a campfire and drinking hot coffee or cocoa or making s’mores at night. Just enjoying the quiet and different sounds you hear out in a campground vs. what you would hear at home.”
Conway said the parks are for everybody.
“As a lifelong park ranger, you want more people to be out here,” Conway said. “It helps us to survive as a park service. It creates a continual clientele. It grows generation to generation. That’s one of the things you find when you’re out in the parks, that it’s a generational thing. So, it doesn’t matter what generation we start with or when they start. They come back.”
Stanton said it doesn’t matter whether it’s your first or 10th time camping.
“We’re really excited to be able to show what we know,” he said. “You don’t have to have a base knowledge of camping.”
Stephanie Lee, with Outdoor Afro, has been a volunteer leader for three years.
“With Outdoor Afro, we try to teach people that the outdoors is for everybody,” she said. “It’s for mental wellbeing as well as for health. We also do history of the areas that we go to.”
Lee said some minority groups think camping and park activities aren’t for them.
“They felt like it was too hard,” she said. “When they come out, they realize it’s not bad, and they tell their friends about it and their friends come out. It’s not for a certain race of people. It’s for everybody.”
Lee recalls doing an event at Harbison State Forest. A young girl told her she was “living her best life now,” mainly because her father was able to join her during the trip.
After several activities, the group enjoyed campfire chili and cornbread courtesy of Derral Linder and his wife, Gwen Rodriguez. Linder has been using state parks for more than 50 years.
“I love it,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, they’re the best thing in the state.”
And the North resident loves to help spread his love of parks to as many people as possible.
If your organization is interested in partnering with S.C. State Parks to help campgrounds and hiking trails better reflect the diverse population of the state, email Dia Hitt at ahitt@scprt.com.