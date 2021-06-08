Tepper: No dome at Panthers stadium
ROCK HILL — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he’s no longer considering building a domed stadium in downtown Charlotte in the post-COVID-19 era.
Tepper said in 2019 he hoped to build a retractable roof stadium in Charlotte within the next 10 years, in part to draw other big sporting events to the city like the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.
But Tepper has backed off that idea after the coronavirus pandemic turned the sports world upside down, prompting teams to limit seating for fans last year.
Lawrence held out with tight hamstring
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.
The No. 1 overall draft pick returned after getting some treatment on the field and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also had a pass tipped and returned for a score.
Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday’s workout.
Rodgers doesn’t attend mandatory minicamp
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers wasn’t with the Green Bay Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session Tuesday, the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its MVP quarterback.
Rodgers also hadn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities, which represented change from his usual offseason routine. The Packers have the option to fine Rodgers just more than $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp sessions this week.
Ex-Giants coach Fassel dies at 71
Jim Fassel, whose bold guarantee of a playoff bid late in the 2000 season seemingly catapulted the New York Giants to a spot in the Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.
Son John Fassel, special teams coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times. He told the newspaper his father was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with chest pains and died while being treated Monday.
Fassel, the 1997 NFL coach of the year, guided the Giants from 1997 to 2003, posting a 58-53-1 record.
Ravens sign guard Schofield
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed guard Michael Schofield.
The team announced the move Tuesday. Schofield played 11 games last season for the Carolina Panthers, starting three.
Alabama, Oklahoma St. schedule series
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama and Oklahoma State have scheduled a home and home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.
The Crimson Tide’s series with Notre Dame will move to the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Alabama and Oklahoma State announced Tuesday the first meeting will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sept. 23, 2028.
The Cowboys are scheduled to come to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.
Rivers a Good Guy according to reporters
Retired quarterback Philip Rivers has won the Pro Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award for his cooperation with reporters.
Rivers, who retired at 39 after one season with Indianapolis in 2020 following 16 years with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, earned praise for consistently tackling all topics, even in a Zoom setting, and offering answers with perspective, wit and originality during his career.