Glanton, Lander tops Belmont Abbey
BELMONT, N.C. — The Lander baseball team saw senior Roury Glanton hit three home runs as the Bearcats defeated Belmont Abbey 7-5 on the road.
The Bearcats move to 9-4 overall while Belmont Abbey drops to 10-5.
Panthers rework contracts of McCaffrey, Thompson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up more than $11 million in salary-cap space before the start of free agency.
The moves leave the Panthers about $30 million under the salary cap, but the team has roughly $17 million of that pegged to sign draft picks and to have on hand for the start of the season for additional moves. That leaves Carolina with $13 million to spend in free agency.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect the Panthers to be big spenders in free agency after using the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton on Tuesday.
Texans add Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley’s staff.
Smith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. He coached the Bears from 2004-12, the Buccaneers from 2014-15, and has been an assistant with the Rams in a decades-long coaching career which began as a high school assistant in Texas in 1980.
Smith led the Bears to the NFC title in 2006 before losing in the Super Bowl to the Colts.
Kansas AD resigns after Les Miles debacle
Kansas athletic director Jeff Long resigned Wednesday, less than two days after the school mutually parted with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU and one day after Long vowed he would lead the Jayhawks’ search for a replacement.
Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school searches for both an AD and football coach.
Votto out indefinitely after positive COVID test
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out for an indefinite period after testing positive for COVID-19 at spring training, the team said Wednesday.
The Reds put Votto on the injured list and he gave the team permission to announce he was sidelined because he had tested positive for the virus.
Charge dismissed against Broncos’ Gordon
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will likely avoid NFL discipline after his drunken driving charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty in Denver County Court on Wednesday to lesser charges of excessive speeding and reckless driving.
Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 in downtown Denver when he was clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone.