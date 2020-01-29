Panthers retain special teams coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are bringing back Chase Blackburn as their special teams coordinator.
Blackburn spent the last two seasons in the same role under former head coach Ron Rivera, but was on an expiring contract.
Blackburn has some history with new Panthers coach Matt Rhule. They spent time together in 2012 with the Giants when Blackburn was a linebacker and Rhule worked as an assistant offensive line coach.
Delle Donne to start season for Mystics
WASHINGTON — The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.
The Mystics said Wednesday that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs.
Green Bay adds Gray as DBs coach
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach Wednesday, picking off an assistant who spent the past six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota.
Gray’s 33-year tenure in the NFL includes a nine-year career as a player and two stints as defensive coordinator (Buffalo, 2001-05 and Tennessee, 2011-13).
Chris Doleman dies at 58
MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, whose enviable blend of speed and power made him one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star, who had 150½ career sacks to rank fifth on the all-time list, was 58.
The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame expressed their condolences in separate statements confirming Doleman’s death on Tuesday night. Doleman had surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that killed U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona in 2018.
Dante Scarnecchia, Pats’ O-line coach retires
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, the league’s longest-tenured coach with the same team, has retired.
Considered one of the best O-line coaches in NFL history, he spent 34 seasons with the Patriots and 36 in the league.
Scarnecchia left the game in 2014 and 2015 but returned to New England in 2016. He had other hiatuses from the Patriots after being hired in 1982, moving to the Indianapolis Colts with coach Ron Meyer in 1989 for two years.
Oklahoma hires Murray as assistant
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach Monday, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average.
Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray helped the Sooners reach the BCS national championship game after the 2008 season.
LSU’s Burrow wins Manning Award
NEW ORLEANS — LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the recipient of the Manning Award for the 2019 season.
The award, which is administered by the Sugar Bowl and was announced on Wednesday, is presented to the nation’s top college quarterback and is the rare national honor that takes postseason performances into consideration.
MLB might have umps use microphones
NEW YORK — Big league players, managers and fans might be hearing a lot more from umpires this season.
Replay review decisions could be announced at the ballpark by umps wearing microphones, several people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
Daniel Suarez gets NASCAR ride
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Suarez landed a job two weeks before the NASCAR season begins when Gaunt Brothers Racing signed the Mexican driver for the No. 96 Toyota in the Cup Series.