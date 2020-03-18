Panthers release Eric Reid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney gave a new contract in February of 2019 that included a $9 million signing bonus. The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money.
The Panthers have other options at safety.
The team re-signed safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday. They also agreed to terms with free agent safety Juston Burris from the Browns earlier this week.
WTA-ATP announce suspension of tour
The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the new coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings Wednesday “until further notice.”
In a rare joint statement by the men’s and women’s tours, they announced that the entire clay-court circuit “will not be held as scheduled” — a day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.
The French tennis federation’s go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court U.S. Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport’s other governing bodies.
Source: Bears trade for Nick Foles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history.
A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick, No. 140 overall.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades can’t become official until after the league year begins Wednesday afternoon.
MLB pledges $30M to ballpark workers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.
Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay. If the schedule is cut, their income likely would be reduced.
Reds employee tests positive for COVID-19
CINCINNATI — An employee who worked at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ballclub announced Wednesday.
The employee lives in Arizona and has been self-quarantined, along with other members of the Reds staff who were in close contact. The employee worked at the complex from Feb. 29 through March 14.
Major League Baseball has shut down spring training and pushed back the start of the season until at least mid-May because of the pandemic.
2nd minor leaguer for Yankees has COVID-19
TAMPA, Fla. — A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The player, while in self-quarantine, reported fatigue and an elevated temperature to medical personnel with the Yankees, according to the team. The player was tested Sunday and returned to self-quarantine after the positive result.
New York had announced a first positive test on Sunday, and general manager Brian Cashman said the player had been isolated and the Florida Department of Health notified.
Grand Canyon hires Drew as coach
PHOENIX — Grand Canyon has hired former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew as its next men’s basketball coach.
Drew’s hiring was announced Tuesday. He replaces Dan Majerle, who was fired after seven seasons on March 12.
The 45-year-old Drew spent three years at Vanderbilt, leading the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament his first season before being fired after going 9-23 in 2018-19. He previously led Valparaiso, his alma mater, to four regular-season Horizon League titles and two trips to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons. He has a career record of 164-108.
Conn. not yet canceling spring prep sports
CHESHIRE, Conn. — The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut says it’s not ready yet to pull the plug on the spring season due to the coronavirus.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said the decision to postpone, rather than cancel, sports such as baseball, softball and track was made Wednesday after a meeting of nearly 70 school, athletic and governmental leaders.