CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on the reserve/injured list with a broken collarbone.
Under the new league rules, Kirkwood can return to the 53-man roster after three weeks.
Kirkwood played eight games with the Saints in 2018 and had 13 catches for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He did not catch a pass last season in the NFL, but was expected to battle for Carolina’s No. 4 receiver spot behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson.
Steelers sign Heyward to extension
PITTSBURGH — Cam Heyward knew his father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, bounced around the NFL during a decade-plus career as a running back that saw him suit up for five different teams.
As much as Heyward admires his dad, he wasn't eager to follow him down that particular path.
Now, he doesn't have to. Not after the All-Pro defensive tackle signed a five-year contract with the Steelers that runs through 2024, when Heyward will be 35.
Patriots place Harris, Allen on IR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have placed running back Damien Harris and defensive lineman Beau Allen on injured reserve.
To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, linebacker Caash Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor were promoted from the practice squad.
Harris and Allen were both absent from practice Monday. A 2019 third-round pick out of Alabama, Harris opened training camp in position to be a bigger contributor in his second season but has missed the last six practices with a hand issue. He played sparingly last season, finishing with four carries for 12 yards.
Hall of Famer Lou Brock dies at 81
NEW YORK — Hall of Famer Lou Brock, one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series in the 1960s, has died. He was 81.
Dick Zitzmann, Brock's longtime agent and friend, confirmed Brock's death Sunday, but he said he couldn't provide any details. The Cardinals and Cubs also observed a moment of silence in the outfielder's memory before their game at Wrigley Field.
Brock lost a leg from diabetes in recent years and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.
French Open to have spectators
PARIS — Spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, organizers said on Monday.
They unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court grand slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris from Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.
Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari, after their spectator-free U.S. Open match on Monday, questioned how the French can open the doors to fans but the players have to be in a bubble. The French are restricting the players to two hotels.
Jaguars sign Mike Glennon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Monday, adding a veteran under the NFL's revamped roster rules.
Glennon and defensive lineman Caraun Reid will earn $12,000 a week under a setup altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Up to six players on each team's 16-man practice squad can be veterans with any level of experience. The previous rule had been a maximum of four players with some NFL experience, but no more than two years.
Sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for Jacksonville's backup spot, but the Jaguars likely would turn to Glennon early in the season if they needed someone to start in place of second-year pro Gardner Minshew.
Antetokounmpo not ruled out for Game 5
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks will play another day.
They’re waiting to see if reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will join them.
It’s still a dire situation for the team that had the league's best regular-season record this season — they’re down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Miami Heat, with another win-or-go-home test awaiting in Game 5 on Tuesday night. And they don’t know if Antetokounmpo, who sprained his right ankle in Game 3 and then again in Game 4, will be ready.