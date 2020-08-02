USC is scheduled to open camp this week, and if all goes well for WR Jalen Brooks (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) of Harrisburg, North Carolina, he’ll be running routes with the Gamecocks within a couple of weeks. Brooks, who played at Wingate University the last two seasons, announced a commitment to the Gamecocks Saturday morning. He was offered by Will Muschamp Friday night.
Duke and North Carolina A&T were two others he considered. He also heard from Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina after he committed. Brooks is actually coming to Columbia from Tarleton State in Texas.
He transferred there in January, but the pandemic and family issues led him into the NCAA Transfer Portal. His former high school coach, Jason Seidel, who is now at Blythewood, made the contact with USC for him and receivers coach Joe Cox took it from there, contacting him about two and a half weeks ago. Now that he is set with USC, Brooks’ immediate future is in the hands of the NCAA. He has filed a waiver seeking eligibility for this coming season based on a family illness that required he move back closer to home. If he enrolls this fall, he likely will count against the 2021 class, meaning 19 spots in that class will be taken, five by receivers.
Clemson set its sights on DT Payton Page (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) of Greensboro, North Carolina, early in the recruiting process, basically passing on every other defensive tackle available. That dedication paid off last week when Page announced a commitment to the Tigers over Tennessee and North Carolina. Page is the only interior defensive linemen Clemson plans to take in the class. Page is rated as a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite.
He’s ranked as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 4 prospect in North Carolina. He might not get the chance to improve those numbers this fall. He said if North Carolina moves the season to the spring, he will go ahead and graduate as planned in December and enroll at Clemson in January. Page had 71 tackles with 26 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. For his three seasons of high school ball, he has compiled 191 tackles, 55 tackles for loss and 13 sacks according to MaxPreps stats.
Clemson also added a big piece to the offensive line last week with a commitment from OT Dietrick Pennington (6-foot-5, 326 pounds) of Memphis. The four-star prospect picked the Tigers over Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia. Pennington is the third commitment for the offensive line and 15th overall for the class. Thirteen of the 15 commitments are rated at least as four-star prospects. Pennington had a chance to camp at Clemson last summer, and it was there he was offered by head coach Dabo Swinney.
RB Antario Brown (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) of Savannah, Georgia, narrowed his list to USC and Virginia Tech, and now he’s down to one. Brown said he has made his decision and will have a video release of his commitment on Wednesday. He’s not tipping his hand, and he said he’s not told either school his decision. He is talking with his recruiters from each every day. But only one offered him everything he was looking for. The Gamecocks have one running back committed in Caleb McDowell of Leesburg, Georgia. Virginia Tech is sitting on two running back commitments, one of which is Chance Black of Dorman who was offered early by the Gamecocks but not heavily pursued by them.
Another USC target, LB Jordan Poole of Oakboro, North Carolina, tweeted Sunday he will be making his commitment announcement “soon.” He has been focused on USC, NC State and Virginia Tech.
CB Kamari Lassiter of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said he will make his college decision about the time of his first football game this season. His first game is set for August 21st, so he’s in a three-week window from making his decision. Lassiter has a final six of Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida State. He said all remain involved and he’s done a virtual tour with each program. Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and area recruiter Todd Bates are heading up Clemson’s recruiting effort. Last season Lassiter had 4 interceptions and broke up 6 passes. He also plays receiver and had 41 catches for 513 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 25 cornerback prospect in the country.
TE Jalen Shead (6-foot-4 235 pounds) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, recently named a top five of USC, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. Gamecocks tight ends coach Bobby Bentley is keeping up with Shead and the two talked earlier this week. He’s dealing with some tough competition within his own conference, and a marquee name from the ACC. Alabama, LSU and Florida State can all pitch championships and a glorious history to Shead, and Ole Miss is right down the road. But in picking his final five, Shead said other facts influenced him. Bentley along with Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp have done a nice job of selling the program to Shead, who sees an opportunity at USC that can help him reach his goal of making it to the NFL. Shead is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports. He was used primarily as a blocker last season in a run heavy offense and caught just three passes for 100 yards.
WR Malachi Bennett was set to announce his college decision last month, but he held off. His decision was down to the Gamecocks and Rebels. Bennett said the decision remains between the Gamecocks and Ole Miss, and it’s even between the two. Bennett has set an official visit with the Gamecocks for Oct. 10, though he’d like to make it sooner if he can once visits are allowed. He has not yet set an official visit with Ole Miss.
Clemson made the top 7 with CB Jalil Farooq (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The others on his short list are Oklahoma, Boston College, LSU, Alabama, Maryland and West Virginia. He has set September 27th for his commitment announcement.
Clemson DE target Monkell Goodwine of Fort Washington, Maryland, will make his commitment announcement Aug. 15. He has a final five of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Arizona State and Kentucky.
USC target TE Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Florida, who also is a basketball prospect, was offered in both sports by Arizona State.
USC RB signee ZaQuandre White has been admitted and is set to join the rest of the football team this week. White is a native of Ft. Myers, Florida, who started his career as a linebacker at Florida State in 2017 and transferred to Iowa Western in 2019 so he could play running back.
USC target CB Damond Harmon of Highland Springs, Virginia, announced a commitment to Oklahoma Saturday.
One-time USC target SAF Dink Jackson of Melbourne, Florida, committed to Ole Miss.
LB Thomas Davis of Valdosta, Georgia, committed to Miami. He had USC in his final three.
CB Khyree Jackson of East Mississippi CC has cut USC and Kentucky from his list and is down to Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Oklahoma. He will announce Aug. 15.
2022 QB Gunner Stockton (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) of Tiger, Georgia, cut his list to a final two of USC and Georgia. Some of the other offers he considered were Oregon, Kentucky, Southern Cal, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Mississippi State, Penn State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri. First year USC quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has had a connection with Stockton for several years. Plus his coach is Jaybo Shaw, brother of former Gamecock quarterback and current football administrator Connor Shaw. Stockton is rated as a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback nationally in his class. Last season, he passed for 3472 yards and 43 touchdowns with 6 interceptions, and he rushed for 1,179 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Basketball News:
Clemson coach Brad Brownell landed a big-time prospect last week he had offered for the 2021 class ten days earlier in 6-foot-10 Lynn Kidd of Gainesville, Florida, and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Kidd not only accepted Brownell’s offer, he decided to reclassify from the 2021 class so that he can enroll at Clemson right away. Kidd told Paul Biancardi of ESPN that with the pandemic still an issue, he’s not sure there will be a high school season this winter, so he decided to make the move now to college. He also cited the opportunity to possibly redshirt, and also the chance to practice against Tiger standout Aamir Simms so he can further learn the game and develop his skills. He also said he likes how Brownell works his players. Kidd was one of the standout performers in a recent event in Atlanta. He averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in four games. He’s the Tigers’ third commitment for the 2020 class joining 6-foot-10 PJ Hall and 6-foot-7 Olivier Maxence-Prosper. And with the recent transfer of Khavon Moore, Brownell still has one more scholarship available.
USC also offered 7-foot Jonas Aidoo of Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson also has offered.
USC offered 2022 7-foot-1 center Donovan Clingan of Bristol, Connecticut. He's rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports composite and the No. 6 center prospect nationally in the 2022 class. He also has offers from Syracuse, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers and Yale.
7-foot center John Butler Jr. of Christ Church announced a commitment to Florida State last week. Butler, who is coached by his father at Christ Church, also had USC, Alabama, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt on his short list. Clemson had also offered. The slight-of-frame Butler has guard-like skills and can play on the perimeter. He’s athletic enough to guard much smaller players. Last season Butler averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds per game. In the 247Sports Composite, he’s rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked the No. 14 center in the country and No. 3 prospect in South Carolina. He joins 6-foot-5 Bryce McGowens of Wren as Florida State commitments and is the seventh prospect with in-state ties in the 2021 class to commit to a Division 1 out-of-state program.