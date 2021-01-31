National Signing Day No. 2 for the 2021 football class is Wednesday.
Clemson is not expected to add to its class of 19 which signed in December. USC has room for three more and it appears two of those spots will go to defensive backs from Alabama.
One is SAF Juwon Gaston (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) of Montgomery, Alabama, who has had the Gamecocks as his favorite over Auburn and South Carolina. The other is CB La’Dareyen Craig (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) of Mobile, Alabama.
He’s landed recent offers from the Gamecocks, Mississippi State and Oregon State, but the Gamecocks and Bulldogs have been his top two. Craig said he could go public with a commitment Monday night on Twitter, or he might wait until Wednesday so he can pick a hat off the table.
Another remaining target for the Gamecocks is LB Tavareon Martin-Scott (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) of Dodge City Community College (Kansas). He has narrowed his list to USC, West Virginia and Mississippi State and plans to publicly sign 4 p.m. Wednesday. Arkansas and Texas Tech previously were on his short list. He has not yet made his decision. Martin said he hears a lot from the Gamecocks and has been talking with assistant coaches Pete Lembo and Clayton White. Martin-Scott is preparing for a spring season at Dodge City. He said he’ll enroll at his new school in May.
USC also has made a run at former Kentucky commitment LB Joko Willis (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) of LaGrange, Georgia, and Independence Community College (Kansas). He officially decommitted from the Wildcats last week. Auburn also is making a strong pitch for Willis who will play his redshirt freshman season this spring at Independence. The Tiers have not yet offered.
USC also has remained involved with DE Jimmori Robinson (6-foot-6, 248 pounds) of Monroe (New York). Robinson is a former UTSA commitment and also has had Florida State, Auburn and Jackson State on his short list.
LB Trevin Wallace (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) of Jessup, Georgia, also had been sought by the Gamecocks, but he apparently will sign Wednesday with either Kentucky, Ole Miss or Auburn.
Four-star WR Jordan Mosley (6-foot, 190 pounds) of Mobile, Alabama, was a long-time USC target dating back to the Will Muschamp era. Even after he committed to Tennessee in June 2019, the Gamecocks stayed after him and offered in March of 2020. After the change in head coaches at USC, Shane Beamer continued to make contact with Mosley who decommitted from Tennessee Jan. 18.
But apparently that interest from Beamer and the Gamecocks has cooled. Mosley said last week he’s not talked to Beamer recently, and he’s never talked to new receivers coach Justin Stepp.
Thus, Mosley said he has moved on to other schools which continue to recruit him with the National Signing Day approaching Wednesday.
East Carolina transfer CB Nigel Knott, who drew some interest from USC once he was in the Portal, is transferring to Ole Miss. He’s a native of Madison, Mississippi.
The Gamecocks will officially add unsigned commitments DE TJ Sanders and LB Kolbe Fields on Wednesday. The 22 spots in the class right now consist of 18 newcomers and 4 counters who played for the Gamecocks in 2020.
QB Jason Brown (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and WR EJ Jenkins (6-foot-8, 230 pounds), teammates at Saint Francis (PA) were accepted by USC last week and officially committed. They arrived on campus over the weekend and will start classes in March.
The two are from Fredericksburg, Virginia, and decided to transfer after Saint Francis canceled a spring season. Their goal was to continue playing together, and the Gamecocks offered them that opportunity. Jenkins was second team All-NEC in 2019 and set the school with 13 touchdown catches.
He had 39 catches for 779 yards. If Brown and Jenkins count with the Gamecocks’ 2021 class, that will increase the number of spots taken to 22 leaving room for three more additions.
Long snapper Holden Caspersen (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) of Roswell, Georgia, is headed to Clemson as a preferred walk-on. He’s ranked 26th nationally among long snappers by Rubio Long Snapping.
North Myrtle Beach DE Chase Simmons will sign on Wednesday. He had been committed to Coastal Carolina for a blue-shirt offer, but he said the Chants have updated his offer to a regular one, meaning he would go on scholarship immediately. He recently picked up an offer from Syracuse. USC has showed interest in Simmons, and he said in the past the Gamecocks mentioned a preferred walk-on opportunity.
Fairfield-Central OL Gerald Gaither committed to Limestone.
ATH Adonis King of Blackville-Hilda committed to SC State.
Ridge View WR Jordan Smith committed to SC State.
PK Brady Bolin of Lexington committed to North Greenville.
Camden QB Jaffari Pearson committed to Limestone.
Gray Collegiate RB Kazarius Adams was offered by Georgia State.
Former USC 5-star 2022 commitment QB Gunner Stockton of Tiger, Georgia, announced a commitment to Georgia Thursday morning choosing the Bulldogs over Auburn. Stockton, who is considered the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class, committed to former Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp, and then offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, last August. When Muschamp was fired in mid-November, that set the wheels in motion for Stockton to rethink his plans, because that ultimately led to Bobo leaving for Auburn. Stockton has had a long standing relationship with Bobo and his father. But he also admired former Gamecock coach Connor Shaw and is coached by his brother Jaybo. Stockton decommitted from the Gamecocks Jan. 12, five days after Bobo left for Auburn. In his career, Stockton has passed for 9,518 yards, 122 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 3416 yards and 62 touchdowns.
Clemson target 2022 QB Ty Simpson of Martin, Tennessee, has set Feb. 19 for his commitment announcement. Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and UT-Martin, where his dad is coach, are other top schools with him.
New USC secondary coach Torrian Gray, not long after arriving from Florida, offered the entire secondary at Hallandale High School in Florida. They are all in the 2022 class and are all highly regarded prospects. And they can all play multiple positions in the secondary. One of those is Jaylin Marshall (6-foot-3, 190 pounds). He had been hearing from Gray when he was with the Gators. Marshall also has offers from Alabama, Duke, Arizona State, West Virginia, LSU, Pitt, Florida, Texas, Virginia and Michigan. Marshall is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 18 safety nationally in the class and the No. 42 prospect in Florida.
The new USC staff made sure to reoffer LB Jaylen Sneed (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) of Hilton Head in recent weeks. The 4-star prospect carries a heavy load of offers from coast-to-coast with Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Notre Dame the most recent new ones. New Gamecocks defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White didn’t waste a lot of time getting in touch with Sneed once he got settled in Columbia. He made the call to the 5th ranked outside linebacker in the country and No. 2 prospect in state and reassured him the original offer from previous linebackers coach Rod Wilson still stands. He said along with USC he also hears regularly from Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame and Virginia. He does not have a favorite and will name a top five or top ten this summer. He plans to make his commitment between the middle of his senior season and the end. Sneed only had three games in 2020 due to Covid, so recruiters are basing their judgement off his sophomore season when he had 76 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.
Clemson is one of the major programs making a strong pitch for 2022 four-star DE Cyrus Moss (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) of Las Vegas. The Tigers have joined the likes of Florida State, Georgia, UCLA, Mississippi State, Washington, Tennessee, Michigan State, Florida, Alabama, Texas and Arkansas in pursuit of Moss who is ranked the No. 4 weakside defensive end nationally in the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 1 prospect in Nevada for 2022. Moss landed his offer from the Tigers last week.
Basketball News:
Clemson and USC target 2022 6-foot-9 Jai Smith of Raleigh, North Carolina, was offered by Florida.