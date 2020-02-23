USC was the first SEC program to offer LB Navonteque Strong (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) of Forest, Mississippi, and Mississippi Gulf Coast junior college. Strong will be going into his second season with the Bulldogs and is on track to graduate in December with two years to play on the next level. With the attention he’s getting from Will Muschamp, Strong plans to keep the Gamecocks in his plans. As for any other SEC teams showing interest, Strong cited Tennessee.
Three-star WR/CB Simeon Price (6-foot, 204 pounds) of Pensacola, Florida, got a call recently from USC recruiter Bobby Bentley who delivered an offer to Price based off what he and Will Muschamp had seen of his film. Apparently, what they saw was a two-way prospect who reminded them of a pair of Gamecock all-time greats. The Gamecocks. at this point, they are very much in the mix. Price has not visited USC but he plans to as soon as he can. He visited Florida State in January. He said other schools standing out with him early on are Oklahoma, Virginia, Tennessee and Nebraska. Price said he won’t rush the process and he does not plan to sign with a school until next February. And he’s got a good idea of what he’ll be looking for in his college choice.
CB Philip Riley (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) of Valrico, Florida, wasn’t making a whole lot of noise on the recruiting scene until he picked up an offer from Clemson earlier this month. Boston College, Maryland and USF were some of his best offers until he was contacted by Clemson and offered by cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Riley had 28 tackles and 1 interception last season according to MaxPreps stats.
He had three interceptions as a sophomore. His ability to play press man coverage, Riley said, is what Reed has told him he likes about him. Riley plans to visit Clemson for the junior day March 7. He also visited last season for the Charlotte game but didn’t get the chance to meet the coaches, so the visit next month will be big for him. Riley said USF, Boston College, Maryland and FIU are some of his other offers standing out right now. He also picked up offers last week from Southern Cal and Florida State.
USC jumped on RB/CB Kamarro Edmonds (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) of Havelock, North Carolina, very early in the recruiting process and has kept up daily contact with him. Edmonds has made multiple visits to USC with more to come. And their hard work earned the Gamecocks a place in what Edmonds calls his “Elite 8.” The Gamecocks have strong ties to the Havelock program. One of their all-time greats Pharoh Cooper is a Havelock grad.
USC is keeping up the hot pursuit of hot recruit OL Jakiah Leftwich (6-foot-6, 302 pounds) of Atlanta. Leftwich visited for the Florida game, and he was back for a junior day in January. And he says every morning he’s greeted on the phone by a text message from Will Muschamp or offensive line coach Eric Wolford. On some days, both hit him up. Leftwich has had USC and Georgia Tech high up on his list. He said Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Tennessee also are recruiting him hard at this point, and they have offered. Indiana and Florida State also are factors in his recruiting. Leftwich said he will visit Vanderbilt March 27 and Mississippi State the first week in April. He will take some official visits this summer and one will be to USC. His plan is to make his decision before his season and sign early.
SAF Derrick Davis (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is slated to visit Clemson April 6 according to Gus Ramos of NBCSports/All American Bowl. Davis is a 4-star prospect and is rated the No. 2 safety in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania. Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama also are among his offers.
OL Gunner Givens of Daleville, Virginia, plans to visit Clemson for a spring practice March 9.
USC offered RB LJ Johnson of Cypress, Texas. He’s rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports composite and the No. 4 running back in the country. USC also offered ATH Sam Reynolds of Alabaster, AL, ATH Javin Burke (6-foot, 194 pounds) of Cleveland, Tennessee, 2022 RB Antonio Martin of Fairburn, Georgia, and 2023 DE Derrick Leblanc (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) of Kissimmee, Florida.
USC target RB Jaylin White of Dothan, Alabama, picked up recent offers from Penn State, Louisville and UAB.
USC target WR Adonai Mitchell of Antioch, Tennessee, picked up offers from Virginia Tech and Kansas.
USC target OL Dylan Fairchild of Cumming, Georgia, was offered by Florida State, Minnesota, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
USC target DE Kelvin Gilliam of Highland Springs, Virginia, was offered by Arkansas.
Eastside WR Payton Mangrum accepted a PWO offer from USC. Mangrum had 55 catches for more than 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Blythewood WR Joshua Burrell was offered by Florida State and Indiana.
Missouri offered OL Thornton Gentry of Chapin.
Gaffney DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was offered by Florida State and NC State.
Sumter DE Justus Boone was offered by Ole Miss.
Dillon WR Ahmari Huggins was offered by TCU.
The program at Palmetto Prep in Columbia had several players sign with and land PWO opportunities with major programs:
- OL Drayton Bohnstadt — Ohio
- ATH Tahveon Nicholson — Illinois
- DB Jamel Starks — Louisville
- WR EJ Horton — Marshall
- WR Keelan Marion — UConn
- DB/LS Will Jordan — Coastal Carolina
- FB Josh McKenzie — Lamar University
- LB KJ McNeil — Duquense University
- WR Cam Williams — Delaware State
- DB Lorenzo Euline — Robert Morris
- OL/DL Deounta Cromity West Virginia State
- RB Toronto King — Fort Hays State
- DE Tavian Brintley — Newberry
- OL Cam Richardson — Limestone
- OL Nate Campbell — Rocky MTN Coll
- DB Val West — Bridgewater College
- PWO QB Peyton Kemmerlin — Virginia Tech
- PWO WR Lawrence Shadd — Kansas
- PWO DE Terique Miles — Norfolk State University