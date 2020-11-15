Defensive end Byron Young (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) of Georgia Military Junior College received his degree from the school Wednesday and returned to his home in Columbus, Georgia. Young is originally from Georgetown and graduated from Carvers Bay before moving to south Georgia three years ago.
He played one season at GMA and totaled 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Young has become a major South Carolina recruiting target and last week he went on a 45-minute virtual tour.
“It was with the whole coaching staff and some other players,” Young said. “They were showing us the facilities and stuff like that about their program. I’d never really seen their campus like that.”
Young said the Gamecocks have been recruiting him hard since offering him last week. They’ve made it clear there’s a spot for him in the two-deep and they badly want him to fill it.
“They are saying they want for me to come there,” Young said. “They talk to me every day. They really want me down there. I’m feeling pretty good about them. I’m going to have a top five by the end of this month.”
Young also has taken a virtual tour of Auburn and is scheduled to take one with Tennessee on Saturday. He said Florida State is another school showing him a lot of interest at this point. Young also has offers from Mississippi State, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Virginia Tech and TCU.
Now that he’s graduated from GMA, Young plans to sign in December and enroll at his new school in January. He will have three years of eligibility at the next level.
Defensive end Deonte Anderson (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is an excellent pass rusher and that’s why USC would love to add him to the program when he announces his commitment in December.
Anderson had 14 sacks as a junior and has eight this season. The Gamecocks have been a presence in his recruiting for several months.
“They want to see me perform with them,” Anderson said. “I’m feeling good about them. I like the coaches and the communications with them. They would use me as a wide-out defensive end. They like my first step and how explosive I am.”
Along with USC, Anderson cited UCF, Nebraska and Virginia as the other schools he hears from frequently. He was offered by Penn State last week and also is hearing from Tennessee.
Some of his other offers are from West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Northwestern, Indiana, Boston College and Washington State. Anderson is coming off a season of 40 tackles and 14 sacks. He is rated as a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked No. 25 nationally among weakside defensive ends.
One of the remaining targets on the USC recruiting board for 2021 is defensive end Ian Mathews (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) of Columbus, Georgia. The Gamecocks were one of his first major offers, and they continue to work him hard with defensive line coach Tracy Rocker in touch.
“Me and the D-Line coach talk on a weekly basis, just checking up on each other,” Mathews said. “They want me there to play. They don’t want me there just to be an extra body. They want me there to come to the program and actually play as soon as I get there and work me in, instead of me just being an extra body.”
Mathews added that the early interest the Gamecocks showed in him is something he hasn’t forgotten.
“I’ve still got love for South Carolina,” Mathews said. “They were one of the first to actually contact me, so they definitely have a special place in my heart to where they will be strongly considered.”
Recently entering the picture was Auburn, the school just an hour down the road from his home. Proximity makes the Tigers an immediate factor.
“It feels great because it’s right by the house, and it’s a SEC school,” Mathews said. “My main goal really is to stay in the SEC.”
Other offers for Mathews are Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Duke and Mississippi State. He plans to release a top six next week and then announce a commitment on Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period.
This season, Mathews said he has about 40 tackles and six sacks.
Clemson is in the top 13 with 2022 five-star defensive end Enai White of Philadelphia. The others on his shortened list are Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Oregon.
Keith Adams Sr. was one of the greatest linebackers in Clemson history. He was a two-time All-American and the 1999 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He went on to play seven NFL seasons following in the footsteps of his father, Julius Adams, who was a Pro Bowl defensive lineman with the Patriots.
Next in line from the Adams family is 2022 running back Keith Adams Jr. (5-foot-10, 195 pounds), who is having a sensational high school career in Canton, Georgia.
Clemson would like him to follow in his father’s footsteps and join their program.
The Tigers recently made Adams a grayshirt offer, meaning they’d like him to enroll with the 2022 class and pay his own way for a semester, and then he would go on scholarship. Clemson is taking that approach with Adams figuring the numbers for the 2022 class could be tight, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers are any less interested in Adams.
And it doesn’t make Adams any less interested in them.
“I’ve been talking to the coaches for a couple of months and we’ve built a good relationship. Obviously, my dad knows the coaches,” Adams said. “I was surprised at the time they gave me the offer. I wasn’t expecting it at the time but I was definitely grateful for it. They said they liked my film and I’m like the most physical runner they’ve seen on film this year. I was telling them I’m ready to work and keep grinding.”
Adams has seen plenty of Clemson. He has camped there, visited there and been to a game there. So he’s plenty familiar with the culture of the program and the brick and mortar of the campus.
He could quickly pull the trigger on a commitment and no one would be surprised. But he also has an offer from Georgia Southern, and he’s drawn interest from USC, Florida State, Florida, Rice, USF, Stanford, Cal and Tennessee.
He wants to see this recruiting thing play out just a little bit more.
“I’m going to leave my options open. They are going to stay open because it’s early in my recruiting and you never know,” Adams said. “I’m just going to leave it open for awhile, just keep everything open.”
Adams has compiled some impressive high school stats. At this point in his career, he’s rushed for 2,550 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also has 22 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he’s averaging 138 rushing yards per game and nearly 7 yards per carry.
Adams said there’s nothing fancy about his running style.
“If anybody gets in my way,” he said, “I’m just going to run them over.”
He would like to make his decision sometime during his senior season.
USC offered 2022 tight end Darren Agu (6-foot-7, 235 pounds) of Rabun Gap, Georgia. He just moved to Georgia four months ago from England. Some of his other offers are from Florida State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina.