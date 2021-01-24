South Carolina has been one of the favorites for safety Juwon Gaston (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) of Montgomery, Alabama, for several weeks. In fact, he has called the Gamecocks his favorite program in the past.
But he landed an offer from Auburn last week, and considering the proximity to his home, it stood to reason that the Tigers would jump right in and mess things up for new coach Shane Beamer and company.
However, on Thursday night, Gaston said that is far from the case.
“I really want to get out of the state so I can meet more people, new people,” Gaston said. “But I appreciate the opportunity they gave me. They said they really like me. They like how I play and they think I can come to their program and help them out.”
Beamer was on the phone with Gaston on Thursday making sure the Gamecocks remain in the lead spot for him.
“He was making sure that I was still locked in with them and stuff like that, and that I still feel good about the team,” Gaston said. “He was telling me about the new strength and conditioning coach. I hear from them every day.”
And for good measure, Gaston restated his position that the Gamecocks are in the lead position for him. He will have a Zoom call with the staff on Tuesday.
“I’m feeling great about South Carolina,” Gaston said. “I’m feeling really good about them. They are still number one. They are still my favorite. They’ve recruited me the same since they first offered. They’re a big favorite.”
Gaston also has had Tennessee and South Alabama on his short list, but with the coaching change in Knoxville, he said the Vols are no longer under consideration. He plans to wait until next month’s National Signing Day to announce his decision, but he will privately commit to his choice before then.
National Signing Day will take place on Feb. 3, and USC target linebacker Trevin Wallace (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) has gone into full recruiting chill mode. The former Boston College commitment is not sweating the decision because it’s practically made.
He’s been spending more time talking with his family and less time talking with recruiters. He does hear from Beamer via text almost every day. Wallace said it’s been a little while since he last talked with a Gamecock recruiter. The others he’s been hearing from are Auburn, Kentucky, Illinois and Ole Miss.
“My plan is to make everybody sit there and wait and be clueless,” Wallace said. “I’m sitting undercover now.”
So, Wallace has a secret and he’s not going to share until Signing Day. But he did let on that he’s got an idea as to which school he’ll choose.
“I’ve got a feeling that I do,” Wallace said. “I like how they talk to my parents. My parents feel comfortable with them. Overall, it’s just a good community to be in. They’ve just told me I’m going to be a baller.”
But, Wallace added, at this point, he’s still not married to any one particular school.
“I’m in the middle, you know,” Wallace said. “I’ve still got a couple of weeks to wait. Anything can change in that kind of time.”
Wallace said he has done Zoom sessions with the coaches at USC, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. Wallace is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally in the class.
It’s been a monumental few days for 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik (6-foot-3, 178 pounds) of Austin, Texas. First, he led his Westlake High team to a second straight 6A-Division 1 state championship. Then, more offers have been rolling in with Texas A&M, the alma mater of both parents, the latest big one. Florida State also was a recent offer.
Plus, he has offers from Texas, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi State and others. Clemson continues to show very strong interest in Klubnik. He and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter have talked often over the past few weeks.
Streeter has told Klubnik everything he wants to hear except the four magic words: You have an offer. But he might hear those words soon.
“Hopefully,” Klubnik said. “I was just on the phone with their whole offensive staff Tuesday. It’s going really well. I think they are liking me more and more every week. They really liked the way I played the last couple of weeks. Obviously, they love my game, that’s for sure. I think they are just continuing to build the relationship and getting to know me and all of that. Just continue to build relationships through all the staff.”
Klubnik has long held strong interest in Clemson. He and his family visited in October, and an offer from the Tigers has been one he has coveted as part of his recruiting process. The fact he’s yet to receive one has not damaged his feelings about the program.
“I like them a lot,” Klubnik said. “I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that. Just continuing to build the relationship.”
The offer he just got from Texas A&M was a special one for Klubnik.
“Pretty happy about it,” he said. “A&M is pretty new. I haven’t talked to them a ton. They kind of just jumped in. We’ll see with that.”
Klubnik said Clemson, Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU are just some of the schools he’s been talking to with regularity, and he’s still open to all his offers and others who are interested. As for deciding on the eventual winner, Klubnik has no special plans.
“It’s just going to be kind of a gut feeling,” Klubnik said. “I think just re-evaluating everything and making sure wherever I want to go is the right choice. Then I’ll pull the trigger on it. To be honest, the schools that I really talk to, they know if I’m interested in them or not. For me and those schools, they know if they are one of my few schools that I talk to.”
In leading his team to a state title this season, Klubnik passed for 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns. He completed 62% of his attempts with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns.
Leesburg High School in Georgia has been fertile recruiting ground for USC in recent years. Former safety Jammie Robinson came from Leesburg, and incoming running back Caleb McDowell starred there this past season.
The Gamecocks have gone back to Leesburg with a couple of 2022 offers, one to safety Jaron Willis and the other to tight end Tyrus Washington (6-foot-4, 230 pounds). The new Gamecock coaching staff recently made the offer to Washington.
Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey, running backs coach Des Kitchings and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield are the ones in touch and developing the relationship with Washington.
“The relationship is really strong. I like it,” Washington said. “I’ve been talking to the tight ends coach and the running backs coach, and the offensive coordinator. I can split out and be like a wide receiver, and come down and bang with the big boys, block the defensive linemen.”
Washington said he has talked with McDowell about the reasons he settled on USC after decommitting from NC State.
“He said he liked how the coaches talked to him,” Washington said. “He liked the coaching staff. He liked the energy. Jammie told him about the energy and atmosphere at the stadium and said he loved it.”
But Washington added that McDowell’s future with the Gamecocks won’t be an influencing factor with his decision.
“That’s not a factor really. It’s just going to help to have somebody there with me if I go there,” Washington said.