USC signed its third prospect for the 2021 class last week in Camden, New Jersey, PF 6-foot-8 Ta’Quan Woodley. Woodley decommitted from Penn State earlier in the month after the departure of coach Pat Chambers.
Gamecock coach Frank Martin and South Carolina were able to get back in on the recruitment of Woodley and beat out Georgia, St. John’s, St. Joseph, Temple and La Salle for him.
Woodley is ranked as a 3-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports. Woodley led his school to a 29-1 record last season. The Gamecocks also have signed 6-foot-4 Devin Carter and 6-foot-2 Jacobi Wright and will sign 6-foot-5 Carlous Williams in April.
FootballThe first 2021 USC football commitment to announce a decommitment after the firing of Will Muschamp as head coach is the most recent addition to the class. WR Rodarius Thomas (6-foot-3, 194 pounds) of Eufaula, Alabama, announced the withdrawal of his pledge from the Gamecocks in a tweet on Friday afternoon. At the time he committed, Thomas also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Missouri State, North Alabama, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State. Thomas committed to the Gamecocks on Oct. 8t. When he made the pledge, he said he was excited to get an SEC offer and he saw an opportunity to play early with the Gamecocks. With the decommitment by Thomas, the Gamecocks now have 19 spots taken in the 2021 recruiting class.
DE TJ Sanders (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) of Marion committed to USC on July 4 and going somewhere else never crossed his mind. But the firing of Muschamp has led to his cell phone blowing up with calls from other programs. The USC staff has, of course, been working to keep the commitments in place. Sanders has heard from them. Just like the Gamecock fans, Sanders is anxious to know who the new head coach will be. He’s heard some of the names being talked about and hasn’t picked a favorite. He’ll just wait and see who is hired and then go from there. Sanders, who had 54 tackles last season, estimated he has over 40 tackles this season with 9 sacks.
CB Dontae Balfour of Starke, Florida, named a top five of USC, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tulane.
OL Mason Floyd of Ben Lippen committed to The Citadel.
DE/TE Chase Simmons of North Myrtle Beach committed to Coastal Carolina.
AC Flora QB Ethan Beamish committed to Limestone.
Spartanburg PK Will Fowler was offered by East Carolina.
WR Zi’kef Johnson (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) of Westwood received a PWO offer from USC.
The firing of Will Muschamp as head football coach at USC has not deterred the staff from continuing to recruit.
The Gamecock coaches are not only contacting their current commitments trying to keep them in the boat, they are still prospecting for new recruits for the 2022 class and beyond. One who just received an offer from the Gamecocks is speedy WR Cameron Miller (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) of Memphis, Tennessee. His season was canceled this fall due to Covid, but coaches saw enough of him in 2019 as a do-it-all offensive player to offer him. Miller is friends with Gamecock tight end Keveon Mullins, so he’s gotten some insight from him about the program.
He understands the tough times the Gamecocks are going thru right now but is willing to wait and see what happens when the new staff is in place. Miller also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
He has visited Alabama, Memphis, Tennessee and Mississippi State and said those four have been recruiting him pretty hard along with Auburn. He wants to make his decision next year going into his senior season. Miller is rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 49th nationally among wide receivers in his class and as the No. 12 prospect in Tennessee for 2022.
Three-star DE Jihaad Campbell (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Campbell recently named his top 12 and USC and Clemson were in the group. Campbell said the Gamecock staff is keeping in touch with him and he’s talked to Mike Bobo, Mike Peterson and Kyle Krantz. Clemson looks like it will be a major player with Campbell as well.
He visited on his down for the Boston College game and has done a virtual visit with the coaching staff as well. The other schools on Campbell’s short list are Wake Forest, Michigan, Tennessee, Duke, Penn State, Oregon, Boston College, Michigan State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He also has offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia, Texas, Florida and others. Campbell also has done virtual visits with West Virginia, Rutgers and Penn State. He said he does not have a timeline on a decision.
Campbell has bounced back nicely from a torn ACL suffered midway thru last season. He estimated he’s had around 40 tackles and 10 sacks this season. Last season, prior to the injury, he had 50 tackles and 7 sacks.
USC Wednesday offered 2022 WR Antonio Williams (6-foot, 180 pounds) of Dutch Fork. Later in the evening Williams picked up an offer from Louisville. These offers followed one from Southern Cal on Tuesday. Williams also has offers from Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte. In the six game regular season for the Silver Foxes, Williams rolled up 1,113 all-purpose yards and scored 9 touchdowns. Williams has not yet been rated or ranked but he figures to be one of the state’s leading prospects in the 2022 class.
2022 WR Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach was offered by Miami. He picked up an offer from LSU earlier in the week.
2022 OT Drew Bobo of Hammond was offered by Liberty.
2022 5-star OL Zach Rice of Lynchburg, Virginia, did not include USC or Clemson in his top 8. USC had offered, Clemson had not. His top eight are Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Virginia.
2022 QB Quinn Ewers of Southlake, Texas, committed to Ohio State. He was originally committed to Texas. Clemson also showed some interest.
2022 Greer WR Jaleel Skinner has accepted an invitation to the 2022 All-American Bowl.