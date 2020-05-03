Last week, four-star linebacker Trenilyas Tatum (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) of Jonesboro, Georgia, became the sixth commitment for the 2021 South Carolina class, and the second linebacker.
Tatum visited USC for a junior day in February, and from the start Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp took a hands-on approach with his recruiting.
“Not many head coaches reached out like Coach Muschamp,” Tatum said. “It’s a school for defensive players. I know there are a lot of defensive players every year going to the (NFL) Draft and I know Coach Muschamp will help make that happen for me. Coach Muschamp is a good coach. He actually communicates with the players. You know how head coaches be all laid back and stuff, if he really wants you, he’s going to go get you. He’s very dedicated to his guys.”
And it wasn’t just the communication with Muschamp that moved Tatum toward the Gamecocks.
“Just the communication skills with the coaches,” he said. “I know the coaches like me. All the coaches text every day. You don’t get no better love than that from a staff. I thought, they love me and I love them, so why not?”
Tatum said Muschamp likes his versatility and said he could play the Will or Mike linebacker. He is ranked the No. 23 outside linebacker in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 28 prospect in Georgia. Last season, he had 91 tackles with 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
“Muschamp likes my athleticism. I can rush, I can cover. He said he says I fit the defense that he’s running, and I trust him a lot,” Tatum said. “And I got a better opportunity to play early. I see us winning. We’re going to be winning a lot when we get there. A championship. We’re going big.”
Some of his other offers were Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Minnesota. Tatum said he feels good about his commitment to the Gamecocks.
“Feel great, feels like I’m already on the team,” he said.
But he’s still not ready to cut off communication with the outside recruiting world.
“I’m not going to shut it down,” Tatum said. “I’m going to go visit some other schools. A couple of schools, Mississippi State and Louisville, a couple of schools I want to get around to.”
In a bit of a surprise last week, three-star running back Tiyon Evans of Hartsville, ranked the No. 1 junior college running back prospect in the nation by 247Sports, announced a commitment to Tennessee over USC.
Long thought by recruiting observers to be a lock for the Gamecocks, Evans felt otherwise. And it really had nothing to do with Muschamp or the Gamecocks’ football program.
“Me and my family did a lot of research and stuff,” Evans said. “Honestly, my mom always wanted me out of South Carolina.”
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.