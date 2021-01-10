Piecing it together. That’s what last week was like for new USC football coach Shane Beamer.
He is slowing completing his staff and slowing rebuilding his roster. Last week, he attacked the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal, and he picked up a hot high school linebacker commodity.
Linebacker Kolbe Fields (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) of New Orleans already had decommitted from Oklahoma State and Memphis when he committed to the Gamecocks last week. He wants his third commitment to be the charm.
Fields said the Gamecock coaches have laid out for him how he would be used in their defense, but their appeal to him goes beyond factors on the field.
“How everybody is telling me how great the people are out there,” Fields said. “I think I can thrive in what they want me to do, of course. Whatever they want me to do, I think I’m capable of doing it.”
Fields made 105 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and three interceptions this season and was named the Defensive MVP of his district.
USC’s depleted secondary got a bit of a boost Thursday when cornerback David Spaulding (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) of Georgia Southern and Hinesville, Georgia, announced transfer plans to the Gamecocks.
Spaulding redshirted in 2019 at Georgia Southern and played in eight games this past season, recording seven tackles, one pass break-up and one interception he returned 28 yards for a score against Appalachian State. He also performed on the special teams.
Spaulding comes from the same high school as USC running back Kevin Harris. As a high school senior, he carried a three-star rating. He had 43 tackles and an interception, and also caught 20 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns. He was named all-region.
Linebacker Darryl (Debo) Williams (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) also announced Thursday that he is transferring from Delaware to USC. Despite a sensational high school career, Williams was not a heavily recruited prospect and thus signed with the Blue Hens in December 2019.
He was rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and was ranked the No. 113th outside linebacker nationally and the No. 1 prospect in his home state. Williams never got the chance to play for Delaware because the FCS program opted not to play ball this fall.
So the next chance he’ll get to unleash all his fury will be this spring with the Gamecocks.
“I’ll just put it this way,” Williams said. “I didn’t have any SEC offers coming out of high school. All them teams have to pay for that. Coming for vengeance.”
Williams was a tackling machine in high school, totaling over 500 hits. He had 153 tackles and eight sacks as a senior and became his school’s all-time leading tackler.
“In all of those 500 tackles, I was just trying to hurt whoever had the ball 500 times,” Williams said. “I play to put the fear in people, that’s what I’m here to do. Football is a fun game but I’m not here to have fun, I’m here to put the fear in you. So, I want my opponent to think I’m a machine because I’m just never going to stop. I’m just going to make you quit mentally and physically while playing me and my team.”
Beamer may have fallen into something here with Williams. He’ll have the full four years of eligibility with the Gamecocks and is planning to make a name for himself at USC and in the SEC.
“Very excited to be with the Gamecocks, in the SEC, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Williams said. “I’m coming in with a new coaching staff. We’re coming to win and to win only. My opportunity here at the University of South Carolina is huge. I’m just blessed. Kids from Delaware don’t get to make it to a big school like USC. I have to put on and be the model for us to show.”
These additions count in the 2021 class for the Gamecocks and 18 of the 25 spots are now filled.
Linebacker Trevin Wallace of Jessup, Georgia, has become kind of a big deal in recruiting since decommitting from Boston College at the end of November. He passed on signing in December and rolled the dice on the offers he might attract for February. So far, it’s worked out well.
Wallace has seen USC, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky come to the table. The intensity is picking up among the schools, but Wallace is not ready to push the issue.
“Really, there hasn’t been any movement because I’ve been letting everything go over my head and chilling,” Wallace said. “I’m just taking time with my family now and will worry about this stuff later until it gets closer to the signing period. So, I’m just sitting back and relaxing now.”
Wallace does continue to communicate with the recruiters, including Beamer.
“Communications has been real good,” Wallace said. “Coach Beamer, he sends me some good quotes and positive messages about the day. Me and coach Beamer are getting close to each other. They are up there, one of them. He’s got good character. He holds himself accountable to what he says. He’s just a good person in general.”
Wallace said there is no favorite at this point and he won’t announce a decision until the February signing day. Between now and then, he has a path to a decision.
“Really, you’ve got to see what the man above starts showing me where the right place is at,” Wallace said. “I’m looking for what the distance is for my family to get there. Also, what school has the best education for me and will push me to get my degree. My head is just everywhere now.”
Wallace is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally in the class.
Safety Juwon Gaston (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) of Montgomery, Alabama, doesn’t plan to announce his college decision until the February National Signing Day, but he’s getting closer on making the decision.
Beamer has been leading the charge for the Gamecocks, and right now his efforts are paying dividends. The Gamecocks have the edge right now, and the challenge for Beamer and his new secondary coach will be to hold onto it.
“I’m at the peak now of making my decision,” Gaston said. “I’m almost there. I’m almost ready to make my decision. South Carolina and Tennessee. South Carolina leads. A good little bit. A lot. I should be working on my edit this week but I’m not going to put it out. I’ll announce on Signing Day. I’m going to get everything else done.”
Gaston said his phone was down for about three days last week so he missed out on contact with the coaches for those days, but it’s back up and running now and the calls and text messages from Beamer have returned.
“They are showing a lot of love,” Gaston said. “They talk to me every day. They check on me every day. I feel like it’s home there. What makes me think he’s going to be successful is the way he talks to me. He talks like he’s a winner. He’s coming from a winner, so I feel like he knows what winning means.”
Beamer not only envisions Gaston has a defensive stalwart on the backend, but also a major factor in the return game.
“They told me about the new special teams coach, and he wants me to come and return kicks for him,” Gaston said. “He’s ready for me to go ahead and make my decision. He’s not rushing me, but he wants me.”
Gaston was one of the top safeties in Alabama this season with 98 tackles and five interceptions. He was chosen to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) Dodge City Junior College (Kansas) continues to be on the wanted list by USC. He’ll be heading back to Kansas from his Fort Wayne, Indiana, home soon and hopes they will play a season this spring.
He said he’s been talking with Beamer along with new assistant Pete Lembo and Director of Personnel Drew Hughes.
“They are definitely trying to get me,” Martin-Scott said. “They are definitely top three. They were one of the first teams to offer me. And with him (Beamer) coming in and wanting to offer me, that was big to me.”
Martin-Scott also cited West Virginia, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Arkansas in his top five. As for how the Gamecocks would use him, Martin-Scott said that’s open-ended right now.
“Coach Beamer said they are going to pick a scheme based on their players. They don’t really know what defense they are going to run yet, but they want me coming off the edge, but they want me to play like a linebacker, too.”
Martin-Scott said he’s gotten a positive impression on Beamer through his conversations with him.
Martin-Scott is not sure when he’ll make his decision, and he’s not sure if he’ll sign in February. He said his primary focus is on his remaining academic work at Dodge City so that he can enroll at his next school this summer.