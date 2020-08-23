Five-star 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) of Tiger, Georgia, committed to South Carolina last Thursday. He picked the Gamecocks over Georgia.
He also held offers from Oregon, Kentucky, Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Mississippi State, Penn State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Missouri and Arkansas.
The Gamecocks had a couple of strong connections to Stockton. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has known him for years and offered him when he was at Colorado State. And his high school head coach, Jaybo Shaw, is the brother of USC’s all-time winningest quarterback Connor Shaw, who currently works for the football program.
“He grew up watching Connor playing with the Garnet and Black and we have been very close to their family all our lives,” Jaybo Shaw said. “The two things that are most common between the two, all they care about is winning. It doesn’t matter the stats, the individual awards.
“Anytime they are competing, all they want to do is win. I think that’s the best thing you can ask for in a quarterback. And the second one being, Connor played every snap like it was fourth and one. And it’s the same with Gunner. It doesn’t matter who we are playing or when we’re playing, when he puts on a helmet, it’s going to be intense and a lot of fun to coach.”
Shaw said the long-standing relationships Bobo and the Shaws have had with Stockton paid off big for the Gamecocks in this head-to-head battle with Georgia.