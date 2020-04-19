On Saturday, South Carolina reeled in one of its long-time targets in three-star linebacker Bryce Steele (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) of Raleigh, North Carolina. He announced his commitment to the Gamecocks over North Carolina and Texas. Steele is ranked as the No. 15 inside linebacker in the country in the 247Sports composite and the No. 9 best prospect in Virginia, where he attends school.
“They stuck with me from day to day,” Steele said in making his announcement on Rivals.com. “Despite me not playing this past season (due to surgery to remove a benign mass from his chest), that didn’t affect how they recruited me. I felt as though they made me a priority. The game atmosphere there is crazy. And the relationship I have with the coaches there is great. So, why not?”
Steele and the Gamecocks have had a long running relationship dating back to summer camp two years ago. Head coach Will Muschamp later offered and USC was always one of the schools at the top of his list from there, he told SportsTalkSC.com.
“I first camped there two summers ago before they offered, and after camp, coach Muschamp personally came up to me and told me that they will be recruiting me until the day I sign with a school and that hopefully it’d be them,” Steele said. “I camped again this past summer and I also went to watch them play Alabama.
“One thing I love about the Gamecocks is the relationship I have with the coaching staff. We talk on a regular basis. It’s a good academic school, big time SEC football, and they seem to play their players early.”
Steele visited USC six times over the process, most recently in March when he got the chance to watch some practice. The Gamecocks are looking to replenish their linebackers and that was duly noted by Steele.
“They are pretty thin at the linebacker position, so I’ll be able to come in and early playing time right away if I come in and do everything I’m supposed to do,” Steele said. “I could see the field pretty early. That’s a big factor for me, an opportunity to possibly play early and develop as a player. They expressed they not only want me but they need me to be a part of the team, not only as a player on the field but as a leader on the field and off the field.”
As a sophomore, Steele had 43 tackles with six sacks. He plans to sign in December but will not be an early graduate. Steele gives the Gamecocks five new commitments for the 2021 class, and with carryovers from last recruiting season, there are now eight total committments in the class.
Three-star cornerback/safety Demarko Williams of Atlanta committed to USC in January. About two months later, he decommitted. Since then, Williams has seen his recruiting heat up.
His offer list now includes Florida State, NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Maryland, Kentucky, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Oregon and Pittsburgh. He’s wide open on his decision now, and that includes the Gamecocks. He has not shut the door on the possibility of committing again to Muschamp, and he talks regularly with him.
“I talk to them every day,” Williams said. “I talk to Muschamp, and as always, they want me. It’s the same as when they first started recruiting me, nothing different. They understood when I decommitted, the reasons.”
And those reasons were not about anything negative with the Gamecocks. It was about timing. After thinking over things, Williams figured out he had committed too soon and robbed himself of the opportunity to be fully recruited.
“The reason I decommitted was I just wanted to weigh my options out,” Williams said. “I committed too early as a junior. Going into my senior year, I feel like I need to weigh my options out. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket.”
Along with USC, Williams said he hears a lot from Florida State, Ole Miss and Kentucky. He visited USC in January, and when he can get back on the road, he wants to check out Florida State, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, NC State and Kentucky. In July, he plans to narrow his list to a top five and wants to make his next decision before the start of school.
The offers have piled up for Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. He now has 27 offers, including USC, Syracuse, West Virginia, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Penn State, Kansas State, Maryland and Georgia Tech.
Recruiters have kept him busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, contacting him through all available forms of communication. That includes the Gamecocks’ trio of Muschamp, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.