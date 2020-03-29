USC reached into a familiar place last week, Georgia Military College, to land another defensive piece for the 2021 recruiting class.
The Gamecocks offered CB Marcellas Dial (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), and the Woodruff native wasted little time in responding to Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson and Bobby Bentley with a commitment.
“It means the world to me,” Dial said. “Since I was a kid, I wanted to go play at South Carolina, and now that it’s come true, it just means the world to me. I just want to keep making my mother proud.”
USC’s recruitment of Dial goes back to his senior season at Woodruff when Bentley went through to check on him. “He’s a good one,” said GMC coach Bert Williams.
“He had a great year for us. Long, physical. Did a great job for us. I’m excited for him to make that decision. He’s a very intense guy, in a good way. He loves to compete. He’s just dialed in. Dialed in on coaching. Dialed in on instruction, on making himself better each and every day in practice.” Williams said Dial should be in good shape to graduate in December and enroll in January. He will have three years to play two with the Gamecocks.
Three-star CB Demarko Williams of Atlanta, who committed to USC Jan. 21, Friday afternoon announced a decommitment from the Gamecocks. William had picked the Gamecocks over offers from Pitt, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Oregon, Tennessee, Maryland, Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas and others. Williams attended a USC junior day in January and soon afterwards committed to the Gamecocks. At that time, he cited the opportunity to play all over the secondary as a primary reason. Williams is ranked as the No. 54 cornerback in the country in the 247Sports composite and the No. 55 prospect in Georgia. His decommitment leaves the Gamecocks with three for the 2021 class to go along with two holdover specialists from 2020.
Three-star OT Jakiah Leftwich of Atlanta has been a target of USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford for months. Will Muschamp offered Leftwich in late November after a visit to his school during the open week, and since then Wolford has kept up his interest. Leftwich has set July 19 for his announcement, and it would shock few if he picks the Gamecocks. Leftwich said he’s also hearing a lot from Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Tennessee.
Along with USC, he was able to visit Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Tennessee before visits were stopped. He said three of his official visits will be to USC, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Georgia has not offered Leftwich at this point, but the Bulldogs got his most recent visit March 6, and he’s confident new offensive line coach Matt Luke will come through with an offer. West Virginia, Syracuse and TCU are his most recent offers.
One of the top offensive line targets for Clemson in the 2021 season is tackle Tristan Leigh (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) of Fairfax, Virginia. Leigh carries a five-star label in the 247Sports composite and is ranked the No. 4 offensive lineman in the country and the No. 2 prospect in Virginia. As such, he owns offers from coast to coast. He has not narrowed the field, but Clemson is very much in play, largely due to the work of offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Caldwell envisions Leigh filling a tackle spot on his offensive line, most notably on the left side which likely will be vacated by Jackson Carman after the 2020 season. Virginia was the only other unofficial visit Leigh was able to make prior to the recruiting shut down due to the virus. His plan is to take his official visits when things reopen, and he has no timeline for a decision. Some of his other offers include USC, Tennessee, Florida State, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Michigan, Southern Cal, Alabama and Auburn.
The recruiting focus for five-star QB Caleb Williams (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) of Washington, D.C., has narrowed to five programs: Clemson, Oklahoma, Maryland, Penn State and LSU.