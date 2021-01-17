The NCAA Transfer Portal has been kind to new USC coach Shane Beamer. And why shouldn’t it.
Guys looking for a second chance at another Power 5 program, or guys looking to move up from a lower level school, can look at a new staff at USC and see a wide open opportunity to play in the SEC. And Beamer can use the Portal to address immediate needs on the team. Of the 16 newcomers in the 2021 class, seven are transfers from another program or from junior college.
Late last week DT Jahkeem Green (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) of Sumter, who is a Nebraska transfer, confirmed he was joining the Gamecocks after being admitted to school. Green committed to USC as a senior at Sumter High School. He then spent two season at Highlands Community College in Kansas and two seasons at Nebraska Green played in five games this shortened season with the Cornhuskers and registered 3 tackles. He played in three games in 2019 and used that season as a redshirt year. At Highlands, Green totaled 116 tackles in his two seasons and was considered one of the top junior college defensive linemen in the country in 2018. Green will count toward the Gamecocks’ 2021 class pushing to 20 the number of spots accounted for in the class.
The USC defense totaled 14 sacks in 2020. Georgia State outside linebacker Jordan Strachan (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) had 10.5 sacks all by himself tying for the national lead in that category. The Gamecocks need defensive help, and Strachan wants to prove himself at the highest collegiate level. It’s a perfect marriage as Strachan announced last week his intent to transfer to USC. Strachan earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors this past season with 41 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and those 10.5 sacks. The native of Kingsland, Georgia, arrived at Georgia State as a walk-on in 2017 and took a redshirt year as he moved from safety to linebacker. In 2018 he played in every game, starting four. He suffered a season ending knee injury in the 2019 opener against Tennessee.
USC last week offered Saint Francis (PA) transfers QB Jason Brown (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and WR EJ Jenkins (6-foot-8, 235 pounds). The two put their names in the NCAA Transfer Portal last week after their spring season was canceled. The new USC coaches quickly got in touch on Tuesday. They followed up Wednesday with another Zoom meeting and delivered the good news to the long-time friends. Brown said he and Jenkins plan to formally commit once everything is finalized with USC admissions. Brown became the starter at Saint Francis in 2019 and earned FCS Honorable Mention All American honors. He led the NEC in passing and set single season school passing records with 3084 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 62% of his attempts with just 6 interceptions. Jenkins was second team All-NEC in 2019 and set the school with 13 touchdown catches. He had 39 catches for 779 yards.
SAF Juwon Gaston of Montgomery, Alabama, named a top three of USC, Tennessee and South Alabama.
USC is getting another quarterback for the 2021 roster. Jake Helfrich (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) of Charlotte, North Carolina, tweeted that he has accepted a PWO offer from the Gamecocks. Helfrich will join a quarterback room that right now has only two scholarship players, Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier. There’s a strong likelihood quarterback Jason Brown will transfer to the Gamecocks in March and compete in the spring. Last season Helfrich passed for 1418 yards and 13 touchdowns. He completed 106 of 192 pass attempts.
Colleton County OT Ian Shark committed to SC State.
Lakewood CB Zay Wells was offered by Bowling Green.
Former Dillon DE Shamar McCollum is transferring to Georgia State from Wake Forest.
Much of USC’s football future was being built around the commitment of 2022 QB Gunner Stockton (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) of Tiger, Georgia. Stockton committed to the Gamecocks last August and was hailed as a generational-level quarterback as the nation’s top-ranked dual threat quarterback in his class. Stockton may eventually end up with the Gamecocks, but last week he announced a decommitment thus reopening his recruiting to all-comers. In announcing his decommitment, Stockton cited the changes in the program since he committed. Will Muschamp has been replaced with Beamer, and perhaps more importantly, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has moved on to Auburn. “Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the University, program and staff,” Stockton posted on Twitter. Stockton is particularly close to former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw, who is part of the football administration. His coach at Rabun County is Shaw’s older brother Jaybo. But Stockton also has had a strong relationship with Bobo, and his departure apparently caused Stockton enough concern to lead to his decommitment. At the time he committed to USC, Stockton had narrowed his decision to the Gamecocks and Georgia. He also had offers from Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Kentucky, Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Mississippi State, Penn State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Missouri and Arkansas. In his three seasons of high school football, Stockton has passed for 9518 yards and 122 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 3,416 yards and 62 touchdowns.
Clemson made the top 8 with 2022 LB Shawn Murphy of Manassas, Virginia. The others are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida and Oregon. Murphy is rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 inside linebacker prospect in the nation in the 247Sports Composite. He’s also ranked the No. 1 prospect in Virginia for the 2022 class.
Clemson is in the top 12 with 2022 CB Daylen Everette of Norfolk, Virginia, and IMG Academy in Florida. The others are Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Southern Cal, Alabama, Virginia, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Everette is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 8 cornerback nationally.
Clemson is in top 11 with SAF Zion Branch (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) of Las Vegas. The others on his short list are Oregon, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Stanford, Southern Cal, Washington and Arizona State. Brach is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 3 safety nationally.
USC is in the top 15 with 2022 CB Avery Powell (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) of Jersey City, New Jersey. The others on his list are Tennessee, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Michigan, Penn State, Arkansas, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Boston College, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Mississippi State. Powell is a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 46 corner nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
2022 SAF Jourdan Thomas (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) of Montgomery, Alabama, is in touch with several Clemson coaches and is hopeful an offer from the Tigers is in his future. Thomas basically is sold on what the Tiger coaches have shared with him and all he needs is the offer to wrap up the deal. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been in touch with Thomas, and he’s also hearing from others on the defensive staff. Thomas does not yet hold a rating in the 247Sports Composite.
2022 LB Jalon Walker (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) of Salisbury, North Carolina, is one of the top prospects at his position in the country in the 2022 class. He narrowed his decision to Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn and is moving closer to a final decision, something that seems a matter of weeks away, if not sooner. Walker got the chances to visit Clemson in March before the Dead Period was imposed. From there, he and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables have struck up a tight relationship. Walker, whose dad is the head coach at Catawba College, is rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked the No. 4 outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina for the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite.
2022 WR Jaleel Skinner (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) of Greer was going to identify his short list of schools last week. But after consulting his family, and hearing from several new programs, Skinner decided to hold off on that for now. He wants to get a little better read on the academic side of things with some programs. He also wants to make sure he’s got the right schools who have the right position status for him in mind. Along with USC and Clemson, Skinner cited Miami, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee as some of the other programs making a strong showing with him at this point. He also has offers from Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Auburn, Arkansas, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Duke and Arizona State. This past season, Skinner had 400 receiving yards and scored 6 touchdowns.
New USC secondary coach Torian Gray last week offered 2022 SAF Jaylin Marshall (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), 2022 SAF Anthony Rose (6-foot-4, 180 pounds), 2022 SAF Alfonzo Allen (6-foot, 175 pounds) and 2022 SAF Edric Weldon (6-foot-5, 210 pounds), all of Hallandale, Florida. Marshall is rated as a 4-star prospect and is ranked the No. 18 safety nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Allen is a 4-star rated prospect and ranked the No. 12 safety in the class nationally. He also has a Clemson offer. Rose and Weldon have not been rated at this point.
USC offered 2022 Kajuan Banks (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) of Tallahassee, Florida. He also has offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Nebraska, Troy, South Florida, Louisville, Washington State, Buffalo, FAU, Ole Miss and Maryland. He has not yet been rated in the 247Sports Composite. In his career, Banks has 79 tackles with 3 interceptions and 12 passes defended.
USC offered 2022 DE J’Mond Tapp (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) of Donaldsonville, Louisiana. He’s rated a 4-star prospect and is ranked the No. 10 weakside defensive end in the country for his class in the 247Sports Composite. This past season he had 65 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also has offers from Washington State, Indiana, Georgia, Memphis, Tulane, Colorado, Mississippi State, Penn State, Southern Miss, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Kansas.
Basketball News:
2022 6-foot-6 Julian Phillips of Blythewood was offered by Georgetown.