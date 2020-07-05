Plenty of recruiting fireworks for the USC football program in the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. Will Muschamp added three more of his targets to the 2021 class bringing the class total to 14 pledges. Eight have come in since June 1. Add in the three enrollees who count on the ‘21 class, and the Gamecocks have 17 of the 25 spots allocated at this point.
Marion DE TJ Sanders (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) announced a commitment to the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon over NC State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt. Sanders also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Tennessee, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, East Carolina and others. Sanders got the chance to visit USC prior to the Covid-19 imposed dead period and from that, and follow up conversations with the coaches, he felt USC offered him his best opportunity. Sanders has a 3-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and is the 39th ranked defensive tackle in the country and the #5 prospect in South Carolina. He had 54 tackles last season.
USC Thursday landed a commitment from WR Derwin Burgess (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) of Riverdale, Georgia. Burgess said the message he got from Muschamp, former receivers coach Bryan McClendon and current receivers coach Joe Cox was clear. Burgess visited USC with his mother in January and had planned a return trip for March 28 but the virus put an end to those plans. But he saw enough on that first visit to know enough about the Gamecocks. “I talked with Coach Muschamp, the offensive coordinator and the strength coach,” Burgess said. “They told me I was needed there, I was wanted there really. They said they can see me play anywhere. That’s the good thing about me. They can see me anywhere.” According to MaxPreps, last season Burgess had 28 catches for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.
ATH Simeon Price (6-foot, 204 pounds) of Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday afternoon announced a commitment to USC. Price picked the Gamecocks from a favorites list that included Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Tennessee. The Gamecocks offered Price in February and worked him hard with Bobby Bentley, Joe Cox and Travaris Robinson joining head coach Will Muschamp in pushing their message across.
USC target CB Khyree Jackson of East Mississippi Junior College and Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has not yet determined a new commitment date after canceling his plans for a July 11 reveal. He has been working with a top six of USC, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama and Kentucky. Jackson said he wanted more time to visit schools before making his decision. Jackson said he’s talking with USC weekly.
Three more in-state prospects announced their college decisions last week. WR Ahmari Higgins-Bruce committed to Louisville, DE Jatius Geer of Belton-Honea Path committed to Syracuse and WR Da’Shawn Brown of York committed to Appalachian State. Unofficially, that’s 17 players from the state committed to FBS programs at this point. Here are the other in-state commitments to FBS schools we have noted: Dorman RB Chance Black to Virginia Tech; West Florence CB Nyke Johnson to Virginia Tech; South Pointe WR O’Mega Blake to USC; Greer OT Jaydon Collins to Wake Forest; Sumter DE Justus Boone to Florida; Boiling Springs CB Caden Sullivan to Appalachian State; Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones to North Carolina; Chapman LB Camden Gray to Navy; Strom Thurmond TE Brandon Johnson to Wake Forest; Chapin OL Thornton Gentry to NC State; Westside OT Jayden Ramsey to Appalachian State; River Bluff WR Kendall Long to Syracuse; Lakewood SAF James Wright to East Carolina and Marion DE TJ Sanders to USC.
Four-star DT Payton Page (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) of Greensboro, North Carolina, has hit his month of decision. Page will announce his choice from among Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee July 28. Clemson is clearly the favorite to land Page by those who predict commitments. All of the 247Sports experts who have logged a crystal ball did so for the Tigers.