One of the late additions to the South Carolina 2021 recruiting board was defensive end Ian Mathews (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) of Columbus, Georgia. He was offered by the Gamecocks last week. He has also picked up recent offers from Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Duke.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp has thrown himself right into the head of this recruiting battle.
“Coach Muschamp texts me and stuff like that checking up on me and just making sure I’m good,” Mathews said. “Right now, I’m waiting and looking for my options. I’m not going to move forward. I’ll release my top five in a couple of weeks. After I narrow it down to the top five, I’ll give it a couple of weeks and I’ll come to my decision after football season.”
Along with USC, Mathews said he hears regularly from Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Duke and Georgia Tech.
Tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte, North Carolina, named a top five of USC, UCLA, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.
Offensive tackle Caleb Etienne of Butler County Junior College in Kansas, who had USC in his top six, named a top three of Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Houston on Saturday.
Offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely of Gainesville, Georgia, who had an early offer from USC, committed to Ole Miss.
The Gamecocks offered another receiver in the 2021 class last week as they continue to seek out prospects with big play potential. Harrison Wallace (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) of Pike Road, Alabama was pursued by USC, but Wallace announced a commitment to Duke on Saturday.
2022 running back Tevin White (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) of Stafford, Virginia, released his top six schools Thursday, and USC was on his short list. The Gamecocks are joined by Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Duke and Arizona State.
Some who did not make the cut are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kansas State, West Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Pitt and Indiana.
White is ranked as the No. 14 running back in the country for the 2022 class and the No. 7 overall prospect in Virginia. In September, White said while he was interested in USC, he had not made a very strong connection with the coaching staff and was looking to do so. Apparently, that connection was made.
GamecockCentral reported White recently made a visit on his own to the campus. White said in September there are three things he is looking at in evaluating a program and a school.
“Academics, coaching style and campus lifestyle out of football,” White said. “Coach that’s going to push me and not just let me do whatever. I want a spread type of offense preferably, one that runs outside zone and multi-uses running backs.”
White said he is looking at this spring for making his commitment announcement.
Clemson offered 2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) of Greer. Skinner, who could end up at tight end in college, went into his junior season with 30 career catches for 511 yards and six touchdowns, according to Max Preps stats.
Skinner is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 3 tight end nationally in his class. USC was the first to offer Skinner.
Some of his other offers are Duke, Arkansas, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Miami, Appalachian State, Florida and Georgia Tech. He’s also hearing from Ohio State.
2022 five-star safety Kamari Wilson of IMG Academy was at the USC game Saturday against Auburn. USC freshman defensive end Gilber Edmond is a former teammate from Fort Pierce, Florida.
USC is the first offer for 2023 offensive tackle Kelton Smith Jr. (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) of Columbus, Georgia.