The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina, as you might expect after the firing of head coach Will Muschamp 15 days ago, is coming apart.
There have been six decommitments, and two have committed elsewhere, with safety Jayden Johnson heading to Arkansas and linebacker Trenilyas Tatum going to Georgia Tech.
Linebacker Bryce Steele of Raleigh, North Carolina, was one of those to announce a decommitment last week.
“I really didn’t want to decommit from South Carolina in the first place,” Steele said. “At first, that was my dream school. I committed to Muschamp and his staff back in April and was looking forward to playing there. It was really saddening to see coach Muschamp get fired. The fact that the Gamecock foundation is unestablished in a way, coach (Mike) Bobo is interim head coach, but as of right now there is no head coach named.
“I sign pretty soon and I thought it was best to reopen my recruitment. I think it’s hard to build a relationship with the head coach, and South Carolina most likely won’t find a new coach until the end of the season. So, that leaves me about a week to try and establish a good relationship with him. That would be tough for me to do.”
The Gamecocks are deep into their coaching search with interviews taking place. Athletic director Ray Tanner has set a goal of having a coach in play at least a week before Signing Day on Dec. 16.
As far as Steele is concerned, the sooner the better for the Gamecocks if they want a real shot at him again.
“I’ve always wanted to go to South Carolina, just the coaching change has turned me sideways on it,” Steele said. “If the new head coach does get hired soon, my family and I would be open to learning about the new coach and seeing where his head is at.”
Steele currently is focused on Boston College, NC State, Michigan State and Texas.
Wide receiver Simeon Price was another decommitment last week, but he’s still keeping the Gamecocks on his short list. He just wants to see what happens with the coaching search and with some other opportunities coming his way.
“Before I put it on Twitter, I called coach (Bobby) Bentley to talk for a little bit,” Price said. “I told him about the uncertainty I had with who they may bring in and how long it may take. I just wanted to open things up and make sure I’m analyzing all my options moving forward.”
What concerns Price about the Gamecocks’ future, who will be the new coach and when will he be hired, is no doubt shared with others in the 2021 class who are uncertain about their future plans. Price said Bentley couldn’t give him any hard and fast answers on the who or the when.
“He said maybe a couple of weeks. He didn’t tell me an accurate timeline because he didn’t know, and that’s totally understandable,” Price said. “He just said as soon as they get one, he would let me know. And he let me know my offer is still on the table with South Carolina.”
Price will have plenty of good opportunities to choose from as he moves forward with the process. It wasn’t long after word leaked out that Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15 that other schools started reaching out to Price, who this season played receiver, running back, safety and corner.
“Almost immediately when the news came out that coach Muschamp had been fired, Mississippi State immediately texted me, and Tennessee and Georgia Tech among others,” Price said. “Clemson, I’ve talked to coach (Mike) Reed, their corners coach a little bit. It would be an avenue to pursue. Obviously, any school that comes your direction is a blessing. With everything that’s going on right now, I’m just grateful to even have offers. He just told me at my size and tackling ability that I would be able to fit in with their program.”
Price said the schools he’s hearing from most regularly at this point are USC, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
He also has offers from Boston College, Louisville, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Indiana. Price, who also runs track, said he will not sign until February.
As for the other Gamecock decommitments, defensive en George Wilson was offered by Florida State, Boston College and Auburn, and wide receiver Rodarius Thomas has not added any new offers.
Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) of Corona, California, who was committed to Clemson for about three months early in 2020, returned to campus this past weekend for the Pittsburgh game.
Foreman’s senior season in California was moved to the spring, but he is graduating and signing in December, so he won’t be playing it. With no football this fall, he’s had time to make trips, and he has been to Georgia and LSU.
Foreman told Adam Gorney of Rivals prior to the visit that he still has a lot to consider with his recruiting.
“The journey is not done yet. We still have how many days we have until Signing Day to see where I land,” Foreman said. “The love has never been lost for Clemson. They do everything right to me, and me and my family, we are going to see how far they go. I just want to see the environment one last time, is this is where I want to recommit? Is this a place I’m really considering? We’re going to see some things and vibe out there.”
Foreman, of course, is a special talent. But Clemson is not thin at his position as the Tigers have loaded up at defensive end in recent recruiting classes. Foreman is aware the competition for playing time at Clemson would be stiff, but that’s not a turnoff to him.
“Clemson does have a lot of players. They have wonderful players actually,” Foreman said. “They are excelling right now. All my dogs, I met them at The Opening. God bless them, and I hope God takes them and talents as far as they can go. I can’t say too many things bad about Clemson. God bless everybody up there.”
Along with Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Southern Cal, Oregon and Arizona State are the schools Foreman has listed as the ones he’s focused on going into the final weeks of his recruitment.