The last remaining big in-state prize for the 2020 class is Northwestern wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell (6-foot-4, 193 pounds). The Shrine Bowl selection and former East Carolina commitment has seen his recruiting profile elevate in recent weeks with offers from South Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Baylor, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, NC State, Virginia, Northwestern and others.
The Gamecocks want another receiver in the class following the decommitment of Da’Qon Stewart on Jan. 7, and they have set their sights on Caldwell. USC receivers coach Bryan McClendon visited Caldwell last Friday and Caldwell will take an official visit the end of the month.
“We’re just in the process in the moment of getting me up there for an official, setting everything up and just getting everything rolling back with this dead period (ending),” Caldwell said. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable with them.
“We have a strong relationship at this point. I would say we have a pretty strong relationship still. It has gotten better with the consistent texts and things like that. Everything has been going good so far between us.”
Clemson might jump into the race for Caldwell, but as of Thursday night he said he had not heard much from the Tigers. He said new receivers coach Tyler Grisham did contact him in the days before the national championship game last Monday. An offer from the Tigers would raise his level of interest in them.
“I would try and take a visit up there actually,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell has taken official visits to East Carolina, Wake Forest and Baylor, and the coaching change at Baylor has not affected his interest in the Bears as the receivers coach is still there. Those two remain in the hunt, along with Tennessee, which could get a visit from him this weekend.
The 247Sports composite rating grades Caldwell as a three-star recruit and ranks him No. 15 in South Carolina’s 2020 class. He had 51 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns this past season.
One of the biggest prospects to visit USC over the weekend, both in stature (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) and recruiting profile (four-star) was offensive lineman Micah Morris of Kingsland, Georgia. Morris came in with his parents for what he estimated to be his sixth visit with the Gamecocks.
It was a good opportunity for him to reconnect with the coaches he’s known and the new ones on campus.
“The visit was great,” Morris said. “I was able to see the facilities again, talk to the new coaches, the new strength coach, the new coordinator, get more acclimated with them and more use to them at South Carolina. (Offensive line coach Eric) Wolford told me how bad they want me at South Carolina, and I’d be a great fit.”
Because he’s been to USC so many times in the past, Morris has seen the campus, the dorms and the facilities. So, except for the people, there’s wasn’t much new for him to explore this time.
“I’ve been there so many times, I’ve done everything there is to do there,” Morris said. “The nice thing for me was to see the new guys that came in. They seem like great people, seem to be moving in the right direction.”
USC remains in the lead for Morris along with Clemson, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Alabama and Auburn. They are in a solid place with him but there’s more work for him to do.
“I have to go to all the other schools still and compare to this,” he said.
Morris is set to visit Georgia on Feb. 1 and will later visit Florida in March. He’ll also visit Alabama at some point. He said USC coach Will Muschamp plans to visit his school this Wednesday or Thursday.
Three-star wide receiver Jaden Alexis (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) of Coconut Creek, Florida, made his second visit to USC over the weekend, driving up from Florida with his parents. His previous visit was last summer when he attended a Muschamp camp.
“The coaches were very genuine, very direct with me, straight forward,” Alexis said. “The players gave me their first-hand experiences. The strength coach was great, lots of knowledge. They have a lot of technology there.
“The campus also is really nice. I like how it’s in the city. I’m a city boy. The dorm rooms are very nice. And they put a lot of effort into the education part as well. I told coach Muschamp how I like the support staff around him.”
Alexis also spent time with receivers coach McClendon and the two talked about how he would be used in the offense.
“He would take me under his wing and make sure I learn all the techniques,” Alexis said. “Playing in the SEC, they run a lot of man. He would move me around and get me the matchups. He said I’m a really good receiver against man and that would be me all day, winning my matchups and making big plays.”
This is just the start of the recruiting process for Alexis, but the visit has put the Gamecocks in a good spot with him.
“Very, very positive, they are definitely at the top right now with the other schools,” Alexis said. “I don’t really have a top right now. It’s very early for me, but I really think they’re up there. I was very impressed moving forward. I want to come back and experience it again.”
Alexis is well aware of the Gamecocks’ struggles in 2019, and he knows that life in the SEC is a year-by-year thing for most of the teams. Neither the Gamecocks’ 2019 resume nor the one they will produce in 2020 will be a factor in his decision, according to Alexis.
“When it comes to the SEC, I know that’s a really hard conference to play in for any team,” Alexis said. “They are rebuilding and stuff like that really doesn’t bother me because you are playing the best teams in the nation in my mind.
“No matter what the record is this year or next year, that honestly does not factor into how I look at the team at all. As long as the coaching staff and the players are developing, and it’s a good positive environment in the program, the record doesn’t matter to me, as long as we’re fighting for something better, to get to a national championship and things like that.”
Some of the other offers for Alexis are Virginia, Georgia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Utah, Duke, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky and Miami. He plans to visit Georgia Tech soon and is set to visit Georgia on Feb. 1.
He is looking at a decision in the summer or early fall, and all options are on the table. Alexis said he will sign in December and graduate early. Alexis had 49 catches for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Safety Myzel Williams (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) of Deltona, Florida, was offered by USC in December and the Gamecocks remain his lone Power 5 offer at this point.
He’s expecting more to come on board but that might not matter to him. After visiting with his parents and a teammate last Saturday, Williams has his eyes squarely on the Gamecocks.
“Number one, they are number one right now,” Williams said. “I go to Florida State next week, and depending on how that visit goes, anything can change. But as of right now, because I just enjoyed it so much, South Carolina is number one.
“It went like really good, everything about it was amazing. From the tour, looking at the facilities, and talking with coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and coach Muschamp, all of it was good. They like the fact I’m versatile, can play different positions.”
What Williams really liked the most about his visit was how the coaches talked to him and what they had to say.
“That was the thing that I liked the most,” Williams said. “The fact that they kept it real with me. They just didn’t tell me the good stuff, they were telling me the facts about it.”