Shane Beamer picked up four additional signatures on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, pushing the number of newcomers to the USC football program to 20 and the number of spots filled in the class to 24.
Beamer signed previously committed prospects defensive end TJ Sanders of Marion and lienbacker Kolbe Fields of New Orleans. The other two, linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott of Dodge City Junior College (Kansas), and La’Dareyen Craig of Mobile, Alabama, announced their commitments on Signing Day.
USC first offered Martin-Scott under Will Muschamp. Shane Beamer and his staff continued their pursuit once they came on board. He picked the Gamecocks over West Virginia and Mississippi State. Martin-Scott said he’s looking forward to a valuable piece in that new program.
“Coach Beamer came to me, and I already had the offer, and once Coach Muschamp was fired, Coach Beamer called me and told me that he liked me to be on board,” Martin-Scott said. “And I like the city, really. I want to be down South with that weather. And the weight room, I really want to develop my body and the coaches there are good for that.”
He also likes what he’s heard from new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White.
“He told me that he will make me a better player and develop my skills to a whole ‘nother level,” Martin-Scott said. “He said the position that I’m playing will give me the opportunity to show scouts that I’m very flexible and can do multiple things.”
Martin-Scott will play the spring season at Dodge City while finishing up his academic work and hopes to join the Gamecocks this summer. Last season, Martin-Scott totaled 42 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Craig chose the Gamecocks over Mississippi State, and his coach feels the Gamecocks have come away with a player who was overlooked because he was late to get his academics up to a qualifying level.
“He’s very fast,” Baker High coach Steve Normand said. “Not only does he play football, he’s also a hurdler. If he didn’t win the state championship, he was in the top three as far as his speed. His speed is phenomenal.
“He’s a true 4.3, 4.4 guy. He’s very long. That’s probably the most upside thing about the kid is him being 6-foot-2, but he has a very long wingspan. He has a great reach. His feet are really good. His ball skills are great. He has a lot of potential to be a really good corner.”
New Gamecocks secondary coach Torrian Gray was heavily involved in Craig’s recruitment. He’s given him a simple breakdown of what he likes about him.
“My size, my speed and my physicality,” said Craig, who had seven interceptions and broke up 16 other passes last season.
The Gamecocks missed on another Signing Day target with safety Juwon Gaston of Montgomery, Alabama, who signed with Auburn.
One-time USC target linebacker Jimmori Robinson of Monroe Junior College (New York) signed with Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). And another, linebacker Joko Willis of Independence Junior College (Kansas) signed with Kentucky, and a third, cornerback Dontae Balfour of Starke, Florida, signed with North Carolina.
Beamer still has a spot left in the class and a player he’s eyeing is Navy transfer cornerback BJ Gibson (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) of Marietta, Georgia.
“He’s excited about it,” Marietta High coach David Brunner said. “He’s trying to evaluate everything right now. He wants to be close to home. I think he’s going to visit there (USC) in the next week or so, I believe. I think he’s doing the right things and just making sure everything is right for him.”
Brunner talked to Gibson on Thursday and said he does have some other things in play, but he was not at liberty to disclose other offers for Gibson.
“He’s got some things in the hopper,” Brunner said. “He got to a place that he hoped was going to work out for him, and the Academy thing is just a little bit different. It’s a 40-year plan. It’s not a 4-year plan. It wasn’t the right fit for him. I’m happy that he’s in a good place right now. He’s going to have some great opportunities.”
Gibson played in six games over his two years at Navy and has four years of eligibility remaining. He plays corner but can also play safety.
“He’s long. He can be that Rover-type go, or that extra DB,” Brunner said. “I don’t know what he’s going to continue to turn into. He’s still young for his grade. He’s going to make somebody happy one day.”
Gibson was a three-time letterwinner in high school and twice was named All-Region. Some of his other offers coming out of high school were Army, James Madison, USF, Temple and Virginia. His father attended West Point and his brother played basketball at Alabama.
Clemson’s only activity on Signing Day was the inking of previously committed Quarterback/wide receiver Will Taylor of Dutch Fork. The Tigers signed 19 high school players in a class ranked fifth by 247Sports and seventh by Rivals.
This is Clemson’s fourth straight top-10 recruiting class using the 247Sports rankings. USC is ranked 78th by Rivals and 247Sports, a number impacted by the fact the Gamecocks have seven signees from the NCAA Transfer Portal, and they don’t figure into the rating’s math.
The top ten classes, according to Rivals, are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Southern Cal, Michigan and Notre Dame. The 247Sports’ top 10 classes are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Notre Dame and Michigan.
Clemson is strong pursuing another top linebacker in North Carolina in Jalon Walker of Salisbury. He’s rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked No. 4 nationally among outside linebackers. Walker has been working with a short list of Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn.
He was just offered by Miami on Wednesday. He’s been doing the various communications with the staffs, and Clemson has been as active as any of them. “I am trying to take all of the information I can get on these Zoom calls and all of the information I can get via text and email,” Walker said. “I hear from Clemson a lot, probably every day. I hear from Coach (Brent) Venables and I hear from Coach (Todd) Bates and I hear from Coach (Mike) Reed. I hear from the guys on the defensive staff. They are fired up about me.
“We have had a great connection over the past four years now since I started going to camp there. They have told me to just enjoy the process and they want me to enjoy it as much as I can. They are excited about me and are willing to welcome me into their program.”
Walker said he’s also had some one-on-one virtual time with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
“I talked to Coach Swinney last week, and we talked twice. He is fired up as well,” Walker said. “I met Coach Swinney way back in 2018, and he is excited about me and willing to bring me into his program. I know he coaches his program to be the best it can be and he is willing to make me a part of it.
“Those guys are really close with all of the players and personnel and staff and they are always willing to help out with any aspect of it, whether it is life during football or life after football or keeping your body right.”
There’s been a belief in recruiting circles that Walker is about ready to make his decision. But he’s not ready to commit on when he’ll announce a commitment.
“At this point, I don’t know whether I want to go ahead and commit to the school I want to commit to, or just file it down to three if I had to file it down,” Walker said. “Clemson might make that final three. I am now down to a final five schools and I might just do that next. I have a couple of spots I would like to get to before I make a decision and Clemson would be one of those spots.”
Walker did not have a fall season in 2020 but hopes to play this spring after his basketball season. In 2019, he totaled 121 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight hurries, six pass deflections and three forced fumbles.