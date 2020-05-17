Two of the state’s top prospects in the 2021 class have adjusted their commitment plans. Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins originally had set Sunday for his reveal. He even said last week he had made his decision and notified the school.
But later in the week, he tweeted that he needed more time on his decision and will now wait until his birthday on June 26. His final six schools are South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, North Carolina and Florida State.
Myrtle Beach wide receiver JJ Jones went in the opposite direction. He had set Aug. 5 for his announcement, then decided to move it up to this week. He has not disclosed the day or time for his announcement. Jones is down to USC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated reported four-star linebacker Barrett Carter of Suwanee, Georgia, will announce his commitment Tuesday night on Atlanta TV. Clemson has been a favorite and already has a commitment from his teammate, defensive back Jordan Hancock.
USC target offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich of Atlanta plans to announce his commitment this week, moving his decision up from July 19. The Gamecocks and Georgia Tech have been two of the stronger programs with him. Some of his other offers are West Virginia, TCU, USF, UCF, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Tennessee, Kansas and Minnesota.
Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, North Carolina, has set June 12 for his commitment announcement. He’s down to USC, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State. Ritzie is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 14 strongside defensive end in the country. Last season, Ritzie had 74 tackles with 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and four passes broken up.
USC and Clemson target defensive end Zaire Patterson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, plans to announce his commitment May 26. He also has North Carolina, Notre Dame, Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Georgia on his short list. Patterson is considered one of the top defensive ends in the country. He carries a four-star rating in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 17 in North Carolina. Last season, Patterson recorded 107 tackles with 27 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also forced nine fumbles, recovered one and had three interceptions.
April was a big offer month for Marion defensive end TJ Sanders (6-foot-5, 289 pounds). Tennessee, Duke, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and East Carolina were some of the schools stepping up. USC was the first big offer for Sanders, and he also has Wake Forest, West Virginia, Syracuse and Coastal Carolina on the offer list. The Gamecocks offered in March after Tracy Rocker came on board and took over his recruiting.
“I talk to Coach Rocker every day and Coach (Will) Muschamp texts me every day as a matter of fact,” Sanders said. “They are one of the schools that’s checking on me the most. Coach Rocker talks about football, but when he calls me he’s not just trying to talk football, he’s just trying to see how I’m doing and now my family is doing. They are high up on my list. When I make one they’ll definitely be up there.”
Sanders was able to visit USC before the COVID-19 outbreak that led to the suspension of all in-person recruiting activities. He liked the feeling he got from the coaches and how they would use him.
“I like how they treat everybody as family,” Sanders said. “Coach Rocker says I’m interchangeable. I can play interior and I can play edge rush.”
Sanders had hoped to be further along in the recruiting process, but the inability to visit other places has slowed him down.
“I wanted to make a list before we go back to school, but I’ve only visited South Carolina, and I went to the Coastal spring game,” he said. “Those are the only two schools I’ve been to. It’s kind of hard for me to make a list right now because I haven’t seen everybody yet.”
Sanders said he’s also hearing from Southern California and Tennessee and would like to visit those two programs. Sanders is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 9 prospect in South Carolina.
Cornerback Khyree Jackson (6-foot-3, 197 pounds) of East Mississippi Junior College is in high demand. He recently cut his list to a top 10 of USC, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Florida State, Maryland, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Louisville and Oregon. 6-foot-3 corners who can defend are coveted in today’s football world as a counter to 6-foot-5 and taller receivers. Jackson knows he’s got the size secondary coaches want.
“An example they use a lot, if you throw a fade ball at somebody who is 5-foot-11, if the receiver has one step on him, it looks like the receiver is open,” Jackson said. “But since I’m 6-foot-3, if he’s got one step on me, it still looks like he’s covered. Little things like that. They like my speed, and how I’m not afraid to hit.”
Last season at Fort Scott Junior College, Jackson had 25 tackles and three interceptions. He transferred because of a coaching change at Fort Scott.