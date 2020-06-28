Longtime South Carolina target safety Myzel Williams of Deltona, Florida, who had set Aug. 17 for his commitment announcement, has moved that up to noon today. Williams tweeted Saturday he has made his decision from his final five of USC, Mississippi State, Cal, NC State and Louisville. What was the deciding factor for Williams?
“The relationship with the coaching staff, life after football and level of competition,” he said.
USC offered Williams in December. He made an unofficial visit in January and sat down with head coach Will Muschamp in his office. After that visit, he named the Gamecocks his favorite. But Mississippi State also has been a strong player for Williams, and some analysts peg him for the Bulldogs.
Williams is a three-star rated prospect by the 247Sports composite and is ranked the 103rd best safety in the country. He’s the 172nd-ranked player in the state of Florida. Last season, he had 28 tackles and five interceptions.
Linebacker Jordan Poole (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) of Oakboro, North Carolina, is looking at July 1, or sooner, for his commitment announcement. Poole is down to USC, Virginia Tech and NC State, and he said he’s almost made the decision.
“Kind of, kind of have,” Poole said. “It really just felt like home. Since the beginning I saw a place that just felt special, a program that I can really fit into and excel at. I’m like sure, but I’m not sure. I’d say about 90% certain.”
Poole said the school that’s leading for him, in his opinion, is a place where there’s a chance for early playing time.
“I think it’s a pretty good opportunity really,” Poole said. “They like to play young guys and play who is the best of the best. I think it would be a pretty good place that I’ll be able to hopefully get a little play time.”
USC has targeted Poole as one of the top linebacker prospects for them in this class. He said they have not let up in their communication.
“I’m in contact with South Carolina a nice bit,” Poole said. “I talk to at least one of their coaches probably about every day.”
Florida State and Boston College were the latest offers for Poole. He also counts as offers Wake Forest, Louisville, Appalachian State, Duke, Virginia, Charlotte, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina. Last season, Poole registered 36 tackles with one interception.