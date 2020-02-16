Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild of Cumming, Georgia, was focused on his wrestling season this month. Soon he will be wrestling with his college decision. Thus far it’s been difficult for Fairchild to pin down an absolute leader. South Carolina has some of the other contenders on the rope, but Fairchild isn’t ready to raise coach Will Muschamp’s arm in victory.
“The relationship with me and Coach (Eric) Wolford and Coach Muschamp and some of the other assistant coaches has been growing since they offered me,” Fairchild said. “It’s been a pretty consistent communication from day one and I’m really liking them. Me and Coach Wolford have a great relationship. He texts me three or four times a week and he’ll call me and we’ll chat a little. And Coach Muschamp will text me twice a week.”
Fairchild visited USC for a game last season and for a junior day in January.
“I like the campus a lot and I really like the dorms,” Fairchild said. “I’ve always really liked South Carolina. It’s one of my final schools.”
Auburn is also high up on Fairchild’s list and is one of his top two with the Gamecocks. Penn State and North Carolina recently offered and are making a move as well.
“Some days I wake up and I like Penn State, North Carolina, South Carolina or Auburn,” Fairchild said. “I don’t know (what will separate one school). Probably coaching and wherever I feel most comfortable.”
Fairchild said he’ll attend some evaluation camps in March, and he plans to take some official visits in April and May. He has not determined all his official visits, but Penn State is likely due to distance. USC, Auburn, North Carolina and Virginia are others he wants to visit. Fairchild said he will not rush a decision. He will sign early but will not be an early graduate.
Clemson has made five-star Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., its go-to quarterback target for the 2021 class at this point. The Tigers will battle LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and perhaps a few others for Williams.
As we’ve seen dating back to the days of Deshaun Watson, the Tigers normally get who they want at quarterback. But there have to be fall backs, and one on the Clemson board is Ontario native Christian Veilleux.
Veilleux actually drew strong interest from USC last year. He visited in the summer and later picked up an offer from the Gamecocks. More recently, however, he visited Clemson in January, and the Tigers have certainly gained his attention.
“Coach (Brandon) Streeter and I have been in contact for a few months now, he’s been up to my school and he saw me throw,” Veilleux said. “He has expressed his interest and really wanted me to come up so we could have a full day to visit and talk. We had a great tour of the facilities and the campus and we also had a great academic piece.
“Everything that Clemson does is different, and I got to see a lot more about how they do things. I also sat down with coach (Dabo Swinney) and just talked football and about his interest in me.”
Streeter explained to Veilleux where the Tigers currently stand with their quarterback recruiting, and he’s good with the situation he has with them at this point.
“He feels really good about my film and my ability at quarterback, they have expressed their interest. Now we just have to wait and see, they said an offer is definitely in the picture,” Veilleux said. “But he also told me that they take things slowly and he will let me know his plan for me.
“Clemson would definitely be a priority if they offered, I really loved the visit and I can definitely see myself there. Penn State, Tennessee, Duke and West Virginia really stand out right now.”
Last season, Veilleux passed for 1,699 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions with Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. He carries a four-star ranking by the 247Sports composite and is ranked the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the country.
Muschamp feels he got a steal with the late commitment and signing of linebacker Gilber Edmond of Fort Pierce, Florida, and with Edmond in the fold, the Gamecocks will have an excellent chance to land his close friend and teammate safety Kamari Wilson (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) for the 2022 class.
“We have a safety that is the best in the nation in the class of 2022,” said Westwood High assistant coach Roscoe Barber. “He’s been seriously thinking about committing now that Gilber is going there. They (USC) are one of his top schools. They are in the lead group.”
Wilson has not yet been given a rating in the 247Sports composite, but he’s expected to be in the 4-5 star range based off his offer list of USC, Miami, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Penn State and Tennessee. Barber feels a five-star rating would fit the talent.
“There is nothing Kamari can’t do on the football field,” Barber said. “He came into our program wanting to make a name for himself and did just that through all the hard work and dedication he put in. He received his first offer from the University of Florida in the spring of his freshman year.
“Now he has offers from South Carolina, Penn State, Indiana, Miami, Tennessee. This year he has played every position on our defense except for defensive tackle. He is a big-time playmaker and wants to be great on and off the field.”
Wilson has seen USC. He visited with his seven-on-seven team last summer and the plan is for him to get back for a recruiting stop.
“Kamari really enjoyed the visit,” Barber said. “He wants to get back on campus to see more of it. And he just wants to see what’s going on with the staff being that there are all these changes happening. But Gilber being there does put them at the top of his list. They are very close.”
Barber added that the two staff members coming to USC from Tennessee should be familiar with Wilson since he was offered by the Vols.
Athlete Josh Moore (6-foot-2, 192 pounds) of Atlanta got his first inside look at an SEC program the end of January when he made an unofficial visit to USC. Moore has hopscotched around the ACC, but the Gamecocks exposed him to what an SEC program looks and feels like.
As his recruiting moves forward, he hopes to hear more from Muschamp, who has not yet offered him.
“I got to see all the facilities and meet some of the coaches,” Moore said. “It was really nice. The campus was nice and the football facilities were just awesome.”
Moore plays receiver in a triple-option offense at Marist, and he also plays safety. His college position has yet to be determined. The Gamecocks talked to him more as a receiver, but safeties coach Travaris Robinson also was involved in the discussions.
“They just really said they want to take things slow because they are losing a lot of people at the receiver position and they need to be sure who they pick,” Moore said. “They said they’ll take it slow to be absolutely sure.”
Moore also has visited Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Duke, North Carolina and Wake. He plans to visit as many schools as possible this spring, including another trip to USC.
“They are in with everyone. I’m considering everybody that’s recruiting me right now,” he said. “Being an SEC school, it was the first time I’ve seen one. It was cool seeing that different environment because they are more focused on football.”
Moore has offers from Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Georgia State. Last season as a receiver, Moore had 25 catches for 450 yards and five touchdowns.
As a safety, he made 60 tackles with five passes breakups and two interceptions. He plans to sign in December but will not graduate early.