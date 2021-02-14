The last open spot in the USC 2021 football class could be filled by a transfer from Division II Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts. CB Carlins Platel (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) said he was offered by the Gamecocks after recent conversations with Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White and secondary coach Torrian Gray. The Gamecocks and Mississippi State are going head to head in this transfer portal battle. Coastal Carolina and South Alabama also have offered Platel, but his decision appears to be coming down to the two SEC rivals. Platel played three seasons at Assumption and was first team All-Conference in 2019, his last season of football. He played 33 games for the Greyhounds and recorded 96 tackles with 30 pass break ups and 7 interceptions.
Clemson’s primary 2022 quarterback target Ty Simpson (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) of Martin, Tennessee, is set to announce his commitment at 3 p.m. Friday and will do so online via CBS Sports HQ. Simpson is focused on the Tigers, Alabama Ole Miss and Tennessee. Some of his other previous favorites, like Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M, have already taken 2022 quarterback commitments. He also had Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and his father’s team UT-Martin on his short list. In interviews, Simpson has described Clemson as a “Disney World” based on the friendly feeling he has gotten there on visits. He plans to hold Zoom sessions with each of the four schools this week.
Four-star DT Mykel Williams (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) of Columbus, Georgia, is set to make his college commitment on March 15. He has named his final ten as Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Kentucky and Southern Cal. He had hoped to visit some of these schools before making his pick, but with the NCAA dead period lasting at least until April 15th, Williams decided to gather as much information as he could on his own and go from there. Williams said he’s been talking a lot with Clemson recruiter and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and recently did a Zoom call with the staff. Williams has a dominant season in 2020 with 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He had 59 tackles and 10 sacks in 2019. He’s ranked the #4 defensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite and the #5 prospect in Georgia.
Five-star DT Walter Nolen (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) of Cordova, Tennessee, who is ranked the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite, Friday released his top ten list, and Clemson is in the mix. The Tigers are joined by LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and Southern Cal for the prospect ranked #2 nationally. Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has been carrying the workload for the Tigers in recruiting Nolen, who says the two are building a good relationship.
The former USC coaching staff was one of the first to offer DT Felix Hixon (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) of Jackson, Georgia, and the new staff, led by defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, has picked right back up on him. Hixon said he and Lindsey are communicating well with one another and the relationship building process is well underway.
Hixon has not yet been rated or ranked in the 247Sports Composite. The only stats available on him from MaxPreps show he had 51 tackles and 1 sack in his sophomore season.
New USC offensive line coach Greg Adkins has moved quickly to contract prospects, and in some cases, hand out scholarships. One he has targeted is OT Leyton Nelson (6-foot-6, 272 pounds) of Orlando, Florida. Nelson received his offer from Adkins on February 2nd. That kick-started the relationship building between the two. He’s looking forward to more conversations with Adkins and others at USC as he learns more about the program. Nelson does not have a timeline for a decision other than making a commitment sometime during the fall.
The new USC staff continues to flood the market with offers for the 2022 class and beyond, which is not surprising considering the overall needs of the program. Friday Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield signed off on their third offer to a 2022, quarterback, Drew Allar (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) of Medina, Ohio. Allar passed for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Some of his other offers are Indiana, Washington, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Iowa, Iowa State and Pitt.
Earlier in the week the Gamecocks offered QB Tayven Jackson (6-foot-5, 185 pounds) of Greenwood, Indiana. Jackson is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the #19 pro-style quarterback nationally. In his career, Jackson has passed for 2971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. This past season he led his team to an unbeaten season and a state championship. Jackson also reports offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Washington State, TCU, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Kansas State, Pitt and West Virginia among others.
The other 2022 QB with a Gamecock offer is Tanner Bailey (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) of Gordo, Alabama. Bailey’s offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, USF, Maryland, Oregon, Miami, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. Bailey is a 4-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 8 pro-style quarterback nationally. He suffered a collarbone injury in the sixth week but returned for the final four games. On the season he passed for 2,444 yards and 32 touchdowns. He passed for 2,309 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019.
Last week the Gamecocks offered SAF Jourdan Thomas (6-foot-2, 190 pounds). The Gamecocks aren’t the first to offer Thomas, but they are the first from the SEC to do so. His other offers are from Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Troy, Akron, Bethune-Cookman, Marshall and Western Kentucky.