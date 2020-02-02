The end is here, as far as the 2020 recruiting season is concerned. National Signing Day is on Wednesday. The signing period actually runs until April 1, but practically all unsigned prospects for the 2020 class will get it done Wednesday. And that will include one of the nation’s elite, five-star defensive end Jordan Burch of Hammond School.
Burch, you might recall, actually committed to South Carolina during the early signing period on Dec. 18, but he did not sign his letter of intent. That was cool with everyone because he later explained he wanted to wait and sign with his teammates this Wednesday. What wasn’t cool with Gamecock fans was his decision to take an unofficial visit to LSU on Jan. 25.
The Tigers, Burch previously said, were No. 2 on his list. Soon after that visit, at least one national recruiting analyst projected a flip by Burch to LSU. But he still had an official visit left with USC and took that visit this past weekend.
The Gamecock coaching staff actually kick-started the weekend by turning out in mass for Burch’s basketball game Friday night at Heathwood Hall. And they had Burch and his mother to themselves since LSU coaches had already used their once-a-week contact last Monday while Burch was still in Baton Rouge.
Burch and his mother went from the basketball game to USC to begin their weekend. Burch attended the men’s basketball game Saturday against Missouri, sitting behind the Gamecock bench. He went through the typical official weekend routine of meeting with coaches, touring facilities and the campus and hanging out with the players.
Burch and his teammates plan to sign at the school 1 p.m. Wednesday, and that will include defensive tackle Alex Huntley, who has been committed to the Gamecocks since June. Gamecock website insiders, based on their writing over the weekend, now seem confident Burch will stick with the Gamecocks.
Another priority target in for an official visit at USC over the weekend was wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell of Northwestern. He has narrowed his decision to the Gamecocks and Tennessee after also considering Baylor, Wake Forest and East Carolina, where he was once committed.
He will have an announcement ceremony 10 a.m. Wednesday at his school. The Gamecocks have been out front for Caldwell since offering in early December.
The Gamecocks also are expected to add running back ZaQuandre White (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) of Iowa Western Community College. The former Florida State linebacker from Ft. Meyers, Florida, committed to the Gamecocks in December, but coach Will Muschamp never followed up with his “Spurs Up” tweet signifying a taken commitment.
However, GamecockCentral reported last week the Gamecocks do plan to sign White on Wednesday.
Two other commitments, punter Kai Kroeger and place kicker Mitch Jeter, don’t plan to sign Wednesday at this point due to class numbers, but they plan to enroll in June, go on scholarship in August and count on the 2021 class.
Clemson will have a quiet Wednesday. The Tigers signed all of their 2020 class in December.
Quarterback Hunter Helms of Gray Collegiate took an official visit to a Power-5 program over the weekend, according to his father. He did not disclose the name of the school, but Helms will weigh that trip against a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson. He’s also had an offer from USF. He’ll announce a decision 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Saluda wide receiver Dallan Wright committed Sunday to Virginia Tech. He visited earlier in the week.
Cornerback Tyrik McDaniel of Dutch Fork committed to Old Dominion.
Offensive lineman Caleb Moore of Gray Collegiate committed to Limestone.
Offensive lineman Wheslen McLeod of Gray Collegiate committed to SC State.
Swansea wide receiver Michael Jones committed to Limestone.
Dillon quarterback Jateil Lester committed to North Greenville.
Offensive lineman Colby Todd of Aynor and Dutch Fork defensive lineman Trey Irby both committed to Newberry.
Athlete Ramsey Lewis of North Myrtle Beach committed to the University of Charleston (West Virginia).
Cardinal Newman offensive lineman James Reedy plans to join USC as a preferred walk-on.
Laurens quarterback Ryan Campbell committed to Presbyterian College.
USC also held a junior day Saturday that included some of the Gamecocks’ top targets for 2021 and 2022.
Defensive tackle Marlin Dean (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) of Elberton, Georgia, figures to be one of Georgia’s top prospects in 2020 considering his early offer list. He’s not been rated by the recruiting networks, but his offers include USC, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Colorado, West Virginia, East Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Tech.
Dean was at USC on Saturday, and one of the first things on his highlight list from the visit had nothing to do with football.
“They had the No. 1 International Business school in the world, not just the country but the world,” Dean said. “That was one thing I wanted to kind of major in, and they really hit me up with that outside of football.”
But there was plenty of football talk as well between Dean and Gamecock defensive line coach John Scott, recruiter Mike Bobo and Muschamp. Dean came away informed on how the Gamecocks run their defensive front.
“The way they run their defense, there’s just something different,” Dean said. “They rotate defensive linemen. They have a continuous rotation and that’s something I could work with. They said they see me working good on their defense. They said I have quick hands and I’m very explosive off the ball, and I’d fit right into their program the way they develop their athletes.”
After the visit, the Gamecocks find themselves sitting in a good position with a top prospect from a program that usually is locked in with Georgia.
“I feel good about them. They are going to be one of my top picks,” Dean said. “They are up there. I learned a lot more about it. They are in the top three.”
Dean also has Georgia and Georgia Tech in his top three. He also has visited Georgia, Georgia State and North Carolina. This spring, he plans to visit Florida State and make return trips to USC and Georgia.
Four-star linebacker Trenilyas Tatum of Jonesboro, Georgia, visited USC on Saturday and got his first hands-on experience with Muschamp. Muschamp will take over the Gamecock linebackers this season, so he will be recruiting for that position with a little more involvement. Tatum has experienced that with Muschamp and it helped to make for a positive visit.
“I liked everything about it,” Tatum said. “I loved it. It was nice. The hospitality all the coaches had, they really enjoyed all the players being there. Coach Muschamp is a good coach. He actually communicates with the players. You know how head coaches be all laid back and stuff, if he really wants you, he’s going to go get you. He’s very dedicated to his guys.”
Tatum said Muschamp likes his versatility and said he could play the Will or Mike linebacker. The visit has put the Gamecocks in a lead position with Tatum.
“It put them all the way in the front, but I haven’t really sat down and just think out my choices,” he said. “I want to wait until I’m done with all the visits. I should be done by the summer.”
Some of his other offers are from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Tatum is ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 15 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 20 recruit in Georgia.