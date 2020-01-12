USC is looking to add another running back to the 2020 class and the Gamecocks will learn this week if they have been successful with Henry Parrish (5-foot-10, 173 pounds) of Miami.
On his Instagram Friday night, Parrish posted he will announce a commitment this week. He was committed to Pitt until last month and has posted a top four of the Panthers, USC, Oregon and Ole Miss. Miami and Florida also have been involved. He took official visits to USC, Pitt and Florida Atlantic. Lane Kiffin, now the coach at Ole Miss, was the coach at FAU when Parrish visited there and he reportedly has Parrish set for a visit to Oxford Jan. 31. This season Parrish rushed for 2,319 yards and 38 touchdowns. He is a 4-star prospect by the 247Sports composite and ranked the #24 running back in the country in the ’20 class.
USC offered DB Ennis Rakestraw of Duncanville, Texas but Rakestraw said he hasn’t heard much from them since then, so he won’t visit at this point. He has identified visits with Alabama, Georgia and Missouri.
Nebraska transfer WR Miles Jones, who visited USC this season, will walk on at Tennessee.
Ridge View DB Tyson Player was given a PWO offer from Tennessee, and a scholarship offer from UNLV.
Former Colorado State fullback/tight end Adam Prentice (6-foot, 240 pounds) is joining the USC program this week as a grad transfer student. The native of Fresno, California, spent five years at CSU, and he was ready for a new challenge after his head coach Mike Bobo was fired and landed in Columbia. Prentice will join former Ram quarterback Collin Hill as transfers to USC. He will walk-on this spring with plans to go on scholarship in the fall. And he said that’s all worth it given the chance to play another season in an offense and coach that fits him. Prentice didn’t touch the ball much the last three seasons at CSU. He totaled 18 rushes for 35 yards and 18 catches for 115 yards. Yet, he was as important as any skill position player in that offense.
Gray Collegiate QB Hunter Helms (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) has his decision down to a scholarship offer from new USF coach Jeff Scott, and a PWO offer from Scott’s former boss at Clemson, Dabo Swinney.
Helms, who was once committed to Holy Cross, will take an official visit to Clemson this weekend and one to USF the following weekend. The Tigers have one quarterback signed for the 2020 class but could lose two to transfer after the season. Scott, along with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, had recruited Helms while at Clemson. Once he took the Bulls’ job, Scott offered Helms and his teammate WR Omarion Dollison who signed with USF last month. In his three year career at GCA, Helms passed for 9326 yards, 89 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He played in the Touchstone Energy Bowl last month.
The questions about WR Da’Quon Stewart and his future as a USC commitment were answered Tuesday night when he announced on Instagram a decommitment from the Gamecocks. Stewart committed to the Gamecocks last Jan. 19 following an unofficial visit.
USC was his first offer, but the Gamecocks did not sign him last month reportedly due to concerns about his academic progress. Stewart was a Shrine Bowl selection this season. He is rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 15 prospect in North Carolina in the 247Sports composite. The Gamecocks now have two receivers in their 2020 class which numbers 21 newcomers. Two of them, DE Jordan Burch and DL Alex Huntley, are expected to sign next month. Two others, P Kai Kroeger and PK Mitch Jeter, may be blue-shirts and walk-on in August. And there’s junior college RB ZaQuandre White who has publicly committed but must complete online academic courses before his commitment is taken.
TE Robbie Ouzts (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) of Rock Hill could emerge as one of the top prospects in the state for the 2021 class. His coach has called him an old school style of tight end with a great work ethic. Major programs have started to catch on and his offers include USC, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
USC has known about Ouzts for a while and recently offered him, and that has given him a lot to think about. Ouzts also attended a Clemson camp last summer and received some interest from the Tigers then, but he said he’s not heard much from them since. As for the schools that really like him, Ouzts said the coaches see him contributing in a couple of ways. Ouzts has not yet been given a star ranking in the 247Sports composite but the network does rank him No. 11 in South Carolina among Class of 2021 prospects.
Clemson will host some top 2021 prospects this month but DE Cade Denhoff (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) of Lakeland, Florida, won’t be among them. It’s not because he doesn’t want to visit, or doesn’t plan to visit, it’s just that he can’t. Denhoff said basketball and family obligations will dominate his time in January and February and he won’t take any more visits until March. And when he does, Clemson will be one of his stops.
Denhoff has Clemson in his posted top seven which also includes Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia. And an eighth team came into the picture Thursday when Georgia offered.