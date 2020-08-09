South Carolina picked up another weapon for the offensive side last week with a commitment from running back Antario Brown (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) of Savannah, Georgia. Brown picked the Gamecocks over Virginia Tech. He also had offers from West Virginia, NC State and Savannah State.
He’s the second running back to commit to the Gamecocks for the 2021 class, joining fellow Georgian Caleb McDowell of Leesburg. USC was the first school to offer Brown with Mike Bobo and Dez Kitchings looking to add more speed to the offense. Brown will bring 4.3 speed to the running back room.
That offer immediately put them in command of the recruiting scenario and he’s excited to go from an off-the-radar prospect to one headed to the SEC.
“This means a lot to me, especially a kid like me and where I’m from,” Brown said. “Kids like me don’t even dream of going to college, no matter the division. To be able to say I’m going to be going to a Power 5 school, or just going to college in general just means a lot to me. I’ve got a lot of friends that kind of fell victim to the streets or are in the grave. Just going to the next level of life, I feel like it’s shaping me into a man, so it means a lot.”
As for what sold him on USC, Brown said he really likes the staff and the opportunity that awaits him there.
“The coaches, the relationship I have with them,” Brown said. “And what they do on the offensive side of the ball, I really feel like I fit it a lot for some reason. I feel like the type of offense they run is my running style and I can fit right in. I know Coach (Will) Muschamp started a lot of freshmen throughout his time coaching, so I’m looking forward to coming and competing and being one of those star freshmen.”