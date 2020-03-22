South Carolina worked hard to earn the commitment of quarterback Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Georgia, last week.
The work started with head coach Will Muschamp and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner last spring when the offer went his way. And it continued with Muschamp and his new quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo when he came on board in December.
Gauthier took five visits to USC over the last year, the last one coming earlier this month. At that point, he knew his decision.
“I was originally planning on doing it (announcing) at the spring game,” Gauthier said. “I committed to Coach Muschamp about a week ago and I told him I was going to do it at the spring game. With this whole thing going on, I wasn’t too sure that was going to happen. I’m committed so I might as well go ahead and put it out because it’s uncertain what’s going to happen. That was the debate this morning (Wednesday), whether I should do it or I should wait. I decided to do it and send it out.”
On that last visit, Gauthier got the chance to visit behind the scenes with Bobo and talk quarterbacking. Then, he got to watch a practice and watch Bobo teach what he preached.
“I was listening to the offense and it is kind of surreal about how much he knows about the game of ball,” Gauthier said. “It’s convenient because he played the position, too. He gets it. I got to see it live. It was eye opening to see the offense in motion. And I talked to a lot of people too after I left South Carolina. Me and (Ryan) Hilinski are pretty tight. Me and Luke Doty are pretty tight, too. I asked them, what’s your take on Bobo, what’s your vibe? I asked KJ Carta-Samuels, who played for him at Colorado State, because I’m really tight with his brother Austyn Carta-Samuels. We hooked up. We talked about it. I heard really great things. I talked to my coach, Jeff Saturday, and heard a lot of great things. Prayed about it, thought about it for a while, then I decided to call Muschamp and commit to him.”
Last season, Gauthier passed for 2,400 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s ranked as one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the country. And he feels like he can give Bobo exactly what he’s looking for in a quarterback.
“I feel like my biggest strength is I’m able to touch everyone on the field,” Gauthier said. “He asks that you make every throw on the field, and you go as much as you can handle with that offense. I feel like that’s an advantage for me because I’m able to handle a lot of it, because of my arm ability and strength. So, the biggest thing for me fitting in wise, I’m able to make every throw on the field. That’s Coach Bobo’s offense right there. And that’s also probably a reason why I decided to commit.
“I feel like that’s a high-level offense. That’s pro. That’s an NFL type offense. I have aspirations to go to the NFL. Why not go somewhere that’s going to be as close as possible to the real thing. That’s pretty much it for me and how I feel I will fit in.”
Gauthier had double-digit offers, and Ole Miss, Florida State and UCF were high up on his list. He is rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals and a 3-star by 247Sports.
The 2021 quarterback search for Clemson is a work in progress as quarterback coach Brandon Streeter continues to evaluate and keep his offers in his pocket. The only known quarterback offer for the class is held by Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., and he could be Oklahoma bound. One prospect Streeter has taken a more than casual interest in is Kyron Drones (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) of Pearland, Texas.
“We still keep in touch, and they just say as soon as the NCAA lets people back on visits, they are going to get me up there,” Drones said. “He said I’m a leader and a winner and he likes the way I carry myself on the field, how I like to extend plays and I have an arm. He just said I’ve got to get to the school and throw in front of him.”
Drones had planned to visit Auburn on March 25 and Clemson three days later. Those visits were canceled and are not yet rescheduled. He’s hoping things will return to normal soon, so he can get the opportunity to show Streeter what he can do.
“I think it’s a good opportunity,” Drones said. “I didn’t really think I would even get that because I just started with this offense. It’s just a big opportunity for me and that’s why I want school to get restarted so I can have spring ball so they can see me.”
Drones has offers from Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Indiana, TCU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Northwestern, Arkansas, Southern Miss, Utah State and Houston. An offer from Clemson would certainly change up the inner workings of his recruiting.
“They would be high on my board, like top schools for sure,” he said.
Drones also has Clemson among his favorites along with TCU, Auburn, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Northwestern. His only visit thus far has been to TCU. He wants to make his decision this summer and will graduate early. In the 247Sports composite, Drones is a 3-star rated prospect, the No. 18 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 77 prospect in Texas.
According to MaxPreps stats, lDrones passed for 3,390 yards, 46 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 825 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Running back Tiyon Evans (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) of Hutchinson Junior College (Kansas) was one of the state’s most dynamic running backs in 2017 and 2018 at Hartsville High.
USC was very interested in him at the time and he liked the Gamecocks, but his grades were a barrier for an offer at the time. That’s no longer a issue. On Thursday, Evans got the call from Gamecocks running backs coach Bobby Bentley with the good news.
“He was telling me how I would have had an offer, but they needed to make sure I was going to be a grad in December and qualify, so I guess they found that out,” Evans said. “We had a conversation last night (Thursday) and he told me I had the offer. I was excited. Coming out of high school, it was the only school I knew. I was heavy on that school and I always wanted that offer and I never got it. I finally got it and I feel great now.”
The offer also proved to Evans all his hard work on and off the field is paying off.
“I put myself in this situation to having to go JUCO, so I would have had to put in the hard work no matter what,” he said.
Evans also has offers from Tennessee, Maryland, Auburn and East Carolina, and more are certain to come. As happy as he was with the USC offer, however, he doesn’t want to rush into a decision.
“I’m going to take my time,” Evans said. “I know USC is one of my tops no matter what. As of right now my top schools are USC and Tennessee.”
Last season at Hutch, Evans rushed for 538 yards on 68 carries, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. He had nine rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.
USC offered running back Trevion Cooley (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) of Knightdale, North Carolina. He has a 3-star rating in the 247Sports composite. Duke, Georgia Tech, Utah, Maryland, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Louisville are some of his other offers.
According to MaxPreps stats, Cooley has accumulated nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
USC last week also offered defensive tackle Will Thomas (6-foot-3, 286 pounds) of Raleigh, North Carolina, knowing he won’t be part of the 2021 class. Thomas said he will have to go to junior college first, and the plan is to go for a year and a half before moving on.
It’s the same plan Javon Kinlaw used to get to USC. And the Gamecocks now how the Kinlaw story turned out. Thomas said he’s been talking primarily with new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and new director of player personnel Drew Hughes. Both came from Tennessee, which is also one of the offers to Thomas.
“He (Rocker) sent me an invitation to their spring practice (before it was canceled) and the times that I can come in their practice schedule,” Thomas said. “He was just checking up on me and hoping that everything is staying safe. He’s just been checking up on me to see how I’m doing. I’m really excited about the offer. It’s going to be one of the top five that I have, one of the main ones I might pick. I like that they are close to home. They have a nice facility that I’ve seen. I hope in the future I’ll visit.”
Thomas has not yet visited USC. He has been to Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Duke. The Chants and Blue Devils have offered, along with Tennessee and Liberty.