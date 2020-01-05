Running back ZaQuandre White of Iowa Western Community College has talked twice with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and regularly with running backs coach Thomas Brown since he announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Dec. 12.
The commitment has not yet been publicly acknowledged by Muschamp with his signature “Spurs Up” tweet because White is finishing up some academic work, but White said he, Muschamp and Brown all are on the same page.
“Everything has been good,” White said. “I talked to coach Brown and coach Muschamp. I’m just finishing up my online classes for Iowa Western right now. He (Muschamp) didn’t want to pressure me too much. He told me just to focus on the work that I’m doing right now. I feel good, just the team sticking by my side, coming from JUCO, and giving me an opportunity, so I feel great.”
White has returned to his home in Fort Myers, Florida, to complete three online classes. He is expecting to sign with the Gamecocks in February and report for school at the start of Summer 1 classes.
“They are getting all that academic stuff squared up with their side,” White said. “I’m not really sure, but I know they are getting that situated with their academic team.”
White began his college career as a linebacker at Florida State. He redshirted in 2017 and played in 10 games for the Seminoles in 2018.
But he wanted to play running back and transferred to Iowa Western where this past season he rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He is rated by the 247Sports composite as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 junior college running back in the country. He also considered Tennessee and Arkansas before committing to the Gamecocks. He said Florida recently reached out to him but he feels strongly about his commitment to the Gamecocks.
“I’ve pretty much shut everything down right now, I’m just trying to focus,” White said. “I’ve got my school that’s been with me since the beginning, so I’ll probably just stick with them.”
When he gets to USC, White will be joined by five-star running back Marshawn Lloyd, three-star Rashad Amos and holdovers Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick.
Plus, the Gamecocks continue to recruit four-star running back Henry Parrish of Miami. White said he and coach Brown have discussed what’s ahead for him in the competition.
“We’re just ready to get in there, I’ll be an older guy, so ready just to get in there and work,” he said. “Competition is going to make us better. At the end of the day, we’re all part of one, so I don’t there will be any animosity among us.”
Shrine Bowl wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) of Northwestern has emerged as the top uncommitted prospect remaining in the state for the 2020 signing class. He’s rated as a three-star level prospect and the No. 15 recruit in the state by the 247Sports composite.
A former East Carolina commitment, Caldwell now has offers from the likes of USC, Baylor, Wake Forest, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, NC State, Virginia and Duke. But three schools have moved to the top of the list.
Caldwell said he has USC, Baylor and Tennessee as his favorites with no individual leader. Gamecock coaches Muschamp, Mike Bobo, Bryan McClendon and Bobby Bentley have been in regular contact, and Caldwell said the Gamecocks are pitching him the idea of coming in and being their next big receiver, following in the footsteps of all-time leading receiver Bryan Edwards.
Caldwell has taken official visits to East Carolina, Wake Forest and Baylor. He said the Baylor visit went very well for him and was impressed with what head coach Matt Rhule had to say about how he would be used in his offense.
Caldwell said he will take his official visit to USC the last weekend in January, meaning the Gamecocks will get the final person-to-person visit with him prior to the February signing date. He also plans to set up a visit with Tennessee.
He said he would like to announce his commitment soon after his visit to USC, probably before Signing Day, though he could wait as long as Feb. 5.
This season, Caldwell had 51 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns. Over his career with the Trojans, Caldwell totaled 92 catches for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns.
New USC offensive coordinator Bobo has had a quick impact on the Gamecocks’ roster. Two of his former Colorado State players, quarterback Collin Hill and running back Adam Prentice, plan to join him in Columbia this month as graduate transfers.
Prentice is a native of Fresno, California. He redshirted the 2015 season with the Rams then missed all of 2016 with an injury and received a medical redshirt.
Prentice played in 22 games over the last three seasons for the Rams, accumulating 65 rushing yards and 115 receiving yards with one touchdown. His best rushing game was 29 yards on eight carries against Utah State in 2018.
Last week a former Bobo commitment at Colorado State, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (6-foot, 165 pounds) of Duncanville, Texas, was offered by the Gamecocks, no doubt at the urging of Bobo.
“He recruited me when he was at Colorado State,” Rakestraw said. “I was committed there, then he left.”
Rakestraw is rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite. He helped his team reach the 6A-Division 1 state championship game this season. Since then, his recruiting has taken off.
Along with USC, he has landed offers from Georgia, Baylor, Arkansas, Michigan State, Connecticut and Kansas in recent days. He also has offers from Missouri, SMU, Washington State and others. As for USC, Rakestraw is just starting to build the relationship.
“It has a great group of coaches, and we are talking about an official visit,” said Rakestraw, who has already taken one official visit. In various interviews this week, he has mentioned other official visits for this month to Miami, Missouri, SMU and Washington State. The Cougars made an in-home visit with him last month.
USC commitment defensive lineman Alex Huntley of Hammond, who played in the All-American Bowl this past Saturday, told Rivals upon his arrival that he’s considering taking an official visit to Georgia this month. He also said he is still planning to sign with the Gamecocks next month. Huntley has taken an official visit to Virginia.
Defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) of Gaffney will be one of the top 2021 recruits in South Carolina. He has not been rated nationally by 247Sports but has a three-star rating and is listed No. 8 among top prospects in the state.
USC made an early move on him. The Gamecocks were one of the first schools to offer him and he has developed a good, early relationship with Muschamp and defensive line coach John Scott.
“Good conversations, good relationship building with the coaches, I really like South Carolina,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “I’m building a good relationship with coach Muschamp and coach Scott. They like me being versatile on the defensive line. I can play any position. I have the size to play inside, the speed around the edge to play defensive end, and the strength to play in the middle.”
Ingram-Dawkins said he grew up a Clemson fan but has become more of a Gamecock fan as a high school player. He camped at USC and met Scott there and the two have continued to develop their relationship. He also visited USC for the Clemson game last November and is returning for an unofficial visit Jan. 18.