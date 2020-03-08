One of USC’s top quarterback targets for 2021, Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Georgia, was back for his fifth visit with the Gamecocks Thursday. But with Mike Bobo now the quarterbacks coach replacing Dan Werner who originally offered Gauthier, it was like starting the process over as Gauthier and Bobo develop their relationship. Gauthier said his next visit will be to UCF March 20. He has added recent offers from Indiana, Iowa, Rutgers, Florida State and Arkansas. His previous visits before USC was to Ole Miss just before the dead period and to Auburn last Sunday. Gauthier also has visited Clemson twice and he said he still hears from the Tigers but has not been offered.
When the Gamecocks return from their break, they will be visited by QB Will “Goose” Crowder (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) of Gardendale, Alabama. He’s rated a 3-star in the 247Sports composite and the No. 19 pro-style QB in the country. Last season Crowder passed for 2,295 yards with 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He completed 61% of his passes. He also rushed for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns according to MaxPreps stats. Crowder has many major offers to include Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, South Florida and UAB. USC has not yet offered but he’s optimistic about one on his visit. Crowder has visited UAB and was scheduled to visit West Virginia this past weekend. Some of his other visits to evaluate programs of interest will be to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Georgia Tech. One of Crowder’s closest friends is freshly minted Gamecock commitment WR Sam Reynolds of Alabaster, Alabama. Crowder said he is not going to rush the process and has not date for a decision, but he will graduate early and enroll at his school in January.
Four-star QB Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Georgia, was re-offered by USC with new QB coach Mike Bobo. Some of his other offers are Arkansas, Pitt, Arizona, Purdue, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Rutgers and Miami; he once was committed to Auburn. McLaughlin visited Louisville last weekend. According to MaxPreps, McLaughlin passed for 2018 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 10 games last season.
Highly recruited LB Bryce Steele (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) of Raleigh, North Carolina, spent Thursday on a visit to USC, two days after visiting North Carolina. The Gamecocks and Tar Heels are his final two from an offer list that also included Ohio State, Michigan, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Notre Dame and Nebraska. He plans to announce a commitment either April 14 or 16. Steele is doing his homework on both programs and that includes checking out the depth chart. He’s learned there’s a need for linebackers at USC, and they talked to him about playing both the Will and the Sam along with stepping in at the Dime spot. Mack Brown is in his second recruiting season at North Carolina and his stated goal is to close the borders and keep the state’s top players at home. Steele has heard that pitch loud and clear and it definitely resonates with him. Steele said he will take official visits to USC and North Carolina before making his decision. Those dates have not been set. Steele attends school in Alexandria, Virginia. He missed all of last season after having surgery to remove a benign mass from his chest. In his sophomore season he totaled 43 tackles with 6 sacks. He will sign in December but will not graduate early.
WR Derwin Burgess (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) of Riverdale, Georgia, was among the first prospects to visit USC earlier this month when the recruiting season for the 2021 class went live again. Burgess and his mother came in for an unofficial visit to follow up on the offer he recently received from Will Muschamp. Burgess likes the Gamecocks based off the visit and will be returning March 28 for another look. Burgess also holds Power 5 offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia Tech. Coastal Carolina also has offered. He planned to visit Florida State this past weekend, but the visit to USC gave him plenty to consider regarding eventually committing to the Gamecocks. According to MaxPreps, last season Burgess had 28 catches for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 77 recruit in Georgia for 2021 by the 247Sports composite.
Five-star OT Nolan Rucci (6-foot-8, 266 pounds) of Lititz, Pennsylvania, arrived at Clemson Thursday for an unofficial visit that carried through Sunday. Rucci is rated the No. 3 tackle in the country in the 247Sports composite and the top player in Pennsylvania for the 2021 class. He also visited Clemson last season for the Florida State game. His father played at Penn State and in the NFL, and the Nittany Lions are viewed by some as the team to beat. His brother is a tight end at Wisconsin. Some of his other offers are Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Miami, Stanford, Texas A&M and LSU.
Some of the other confirmed visitors at Clemson’s junior day Saturday were OL Jaydon Collins of Greer, PK Will Fowler of Spartanburg, CB Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, GA, ATH De’Shawn Rucker of Tallahassee, SAF Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Florida, CB JK Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri, LB Barrett Carter of Suwanee, Georgia, and WR Troy Stellato of Jacksonville, Florida. Mitchell now has Clemson as his leader.
According to 247Sports, RB TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Virginia, had planned to visit Clemson this past weekend but he did not make it in. He was at Virginia Tech Thursday. Henderson had over 3,000 all-purpose yards last season and scored 53 touchdowns. He’s rated the No. 2 running back in the country in the 247Sports composite. He can also play safety.
2022 LB Jalon Walker of Salisbury, North Carolina, visited Clemson Wednesday. His offers include USC, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Duke.
2022 OL Gunner Givens of Daleville, Virginia, and 2022 OL Zach Rice of Lynchburg, Virginia, plan to visit Clemson on Monday.
QB Kaidon Salter of Cedar Hill, Texas, plans to visit USC March 11. He has a Gamecock offer. He also is scheduled to visit Florida State March 9, Auburn and Georgia Tech March 10 and Tennessee on March 12.