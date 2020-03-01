Defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter, who is ranked the No. 2 prospect in the state for 2021 in the 247Sports composite, Wednesday night announced on Twitter a commitment to the Florida Gators.
He picked the Gators’ offer over ones from USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas Georgia, NC State and others. Boone visited Florida in November and the relationship with the Gators continued to build from there. USC, in particular, has recruited Boone with a lot of effort.
He said he talks with a Gamecock coach every other day or every two days. So, despite the commitment, he’s not ready to completely shut things down. Boone said he will visit Florida for a junior day this weekend, and he’ll take other visits this spring. He’s also a basketball player and his team reached the second round of the playoffs, so he has a desire to play with them again next season and not graduate early.
Clemson and USC are among the offers for DB Ryan Barnes (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Both teams are recruiting him with a lot of interest, and he plans to see both this spring. In fact, he and his family will be down at Clemson for the next junior day this weekend. Kyle Krantz is the USC coach recruiting Barnes, and he said he hears regularly from head coach Will Muschamp as well. Barnes has yet to visit USC, but he’s watched the Gamecock from afar and is impressed by what he’s seen. Barnes can play corner, safety and Nickel and has yet to be determined which one he will play in college. Last season he had around 30 tackles with 2 interceptions, both returned for scores, and 15 pass deflections. Barnes said no schools are standing out with him now, but he’ll form a list after spring visits. He’s not sure if he’ll graduate early and there’s no timeline for a decision. Some of his other offers are Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Louisville, Maryland, Duke, Pitt, Southern Cal, Florida State, Virginia, Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona State, Boston College and East Carolina. He visited Duke the last weekend in January.
An in-state prospect to keep an eye on in the 2021 class is WR Dashawn Brown (6-foot-1, 168 pounds) of York. He visited USC in January and hopes to show the Gamecocks, and others, this spring that he’s worthy of a scholarship. The Gamecocks impressed him on his visit and could very well be his choice if they decide to offer. On the visit, Brown met with new assistant coach Joe Cox, who recruits his area, and with receivers coach Bryan McClendon. From those conversations, Brown is convinced he could be a winning player for the Gamecocks. Brown received no promises from the Gamecocks about an offer, but he does plans to visit again this spring and he expects Cox and McClendon to check out his practices this spring as well. Brown also has visited Duke and he likes the Blue Devils, too. He’s also talked with Virginia. Last season Brown had 550 yards receiving with 7 touchdowns.
USC recently offered ATH Javin Burke (6-foot, 194 pounds) of Cleveland, Tennessee. Burke plays quarterback in high school and rushed for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also will play safety this season. And some schools like him as a wide receiver. Burke also has offers from Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte.
The Gamecocks are in a good spot with him at this point. He said Vanderbilt also is strong with him at this point. Besides USC, Burke also has visited Vanderbilt and Tennessee and he plans to visit Alabama and Appalachian State this spring. He also plans to make a return visit to USC. Burke’s father is former Gaffney TE Ike Curry, a member of the 1996 South Carolina Shrine Bowl team. And his stepbrother is teammate ATH Tray Curry, who also has a USC offer.
ATH Raheim “Rocket” Sanders (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) of Rockledge, Florida, could end up playing any number of positions in college. Sanders was primarily a wide receiver before moving over to defense the last half of last season and averaged 18 tackles per game. So, defensive coaches see him as an end or an outside linebacker prospect. And offensive coaches like him as a receiver and a running back. USC offered Sanders last month, and his conversations have been with receivers coach Bryan McClendon and defensive assistant Kyle Krantz. The Gamecocks are letting him know the door is open both ways should he decide to join them. Sanders said he and the Gamecocks are just now starting to build their relationship, but he does have a connection to the USC program. Sanders also has offers from Florida State, Indiana, Arkansas, UCF, Kansas, Virginia, Miami, Louisville, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, Missouri, West Virginia, Arkansas and UCF. He plans to visit Florida State for a junior day Saturday. He said he does not have a favorite but added that Virginia was on him very hard at this point. Sanders said he won’t decide until after his season.
Clemson is in the top 6 with SAF Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Florida. The others are Miami, Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Florida.
CB Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, Georgia, plans to visit Clemson this weekend. He was at Florida State Sunday.
Spartanburg PK Will Fowler will visit Clemson this Saturday.
Georgia offered Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones. The Bulldogs are on his short list of 14 which also includes Louisville, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Penn State and NC State.
Gaffney DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was offered by Texas A&M and NC State.
Clemson and USC target CB Nyland Green of Covington, Georgia, was offered by Arizona State. He has 50 offers at this point.
USC target QB Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Georgia, was offered by Iowa. He’s expected to visit USC again this month.
LB Ese Dubre of Powder Springs, Georgia, who has a USC offer, plans to visit March 28.
Clemson QB target Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., has set a visit to Oklahoma for this weekend.