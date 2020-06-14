Running back Caleb McDowell (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) of Leesburg, Georgia, last week announced a commitment to South Carolina. McDowell previously was committed to NC State, having pledged to the Wolfpack in April, but he broke off that pledge on June 3.
He was offered by the Gamecocks on May 19 and the two sides grew closer from there.
“Just building a bond with the coaching staff and a few of the players, and really falling in love with the community and the type of system they run up there,” McDowell said. “It’s a chance I really couldn’t miss out on.”
McDowell visited USC for a couple of games last season. Plus, he’s close friends with Gamecocks safety Jammie Robinson, who also came from Lee County High in Leesburg. But the greatest impact on his decision to commit to the Gamecocks came from his relationship with new running backs coach Des Kitchings.
“He had a great influence. Me and Coach Kitchings get along real good. He’s my guy,” McDowell said. “We hit it off from day one. The type of connection we have is rare to find in the recruitment process when you are building connections with the coaches. He’s the type of guy who can stay on the phone and just talk for hours, and not even about football. That’s rare when you’re building a bond with coaches.”
As for how the Gamecocks plan to deploy him, McDowell said his versatility will come into play.
“They plan to use me in multiple ways,” McDowell said. “They can use me in the backfield as a running back. They feel I can be a return guy on special teams. They might even move me out to receiver a couple of plays to try to get me in open space.”
McDowell only had 35 carries last season, but said he was right around the 1000-yard mark and averaged between 10-12 yards per carry. He also scored 14 touchdowns.
“I was such an important key on defense, and we had a couple of senior running backs,” he said. “And them knowing the type of season that they are planning on me having this year at running back, they really didn’t want to put our game plan out there to allow other coaches to scheme against that. It’s going to be a break-out season.”
McDowell also had offers from Syracuse, Army, Indiana, East Carolina, Georgia State, Purdue, South Alabama, Cincinnati and Colorado. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked No. 71 in the state of Georgia.
McDowell is the seventh new commitment, and the first running back pledge, for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class which totals 10 players because of the three carry-overs from 2020. He said he has not yet determined if he will sign early or if he will graduate early and enroll next January.
USC missed on several targets who announced last week: linebacker Navonteque Strong (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) of Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College to Mississippi State; wide receiver Raheim Sanders of Rockledge, Florida, and running back A.J. Green of Tulsa, to Arkansas; defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, North Carolina, to North Carolina.
Sumter defensive end Justus Boone committed to Florida in February but the recruiting, both ways, has not stopped. Schools are still offering and talking, and Boone is still listening.
In fact, he has scheduled official visits to Arizona State on Oct. 3 and to USC on Oct. 10. Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia also remain in his ear. Boone has been a primary target for USC coach Will Muschamp going back to last year.
He and assistants Mike Peterson and Tracy Rocker have been in continuous contact, and he’s fine with that.
“I talk to those guys about every day to be honest,” Boone said. “Coach Rocker, Coach Peterson, Coach Muschamp. They just been pitching me what they’ve been pitching me, telling me it’s best to stay in the home state, things like that. Just basically the same stuff they’ve been recruiting me with. I never lost my interest in them, they are still one of my top schools.”
Muschamp has used the word “reservations” in describing the large number of commitments made this year compared to the same time period last year. He said kids have gotten anxious because of fear of losing spots and have been making commitments without ever visiting the school.
His hidden message is to look for a lot of decommitments in the months ahead.
“I’m not going to say that I will flip, I’m not going to say I’m not,” Boone said. “I’m always keeping my options open and don’t want to burn any bridges with anybody.”