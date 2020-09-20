You can say one thing about former Hartsville running back Tiyon Evans (5-foot-10, 200 pounds), who’s now at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas: when it comes to his recruiting: expect the unexpected.
On April 30, Evans unexpectedly committed to Tennessee over South Carolina and others. On Saturday, Evans unexpectedly decommitted from Tennessee just five days after telling VolQuest in a video interview that he was locked in with his commitment to the Vols. Adding to the saga, Evans is sacrificing a sure thing with Tennessee with the great unknown of reopening his recruiting.
“I’m basically starting from scratch,” Evans said. “I still have Tennessee as an option, but if things go wrong and the scholarship for me ends up going somewhere else...at the end of the day I am taking the time to see what my possibilities are. I guess we’ll have to see how it goes. It was a risk decommitting, but it could be my best decision, too.”
At the time of his commitment, Evans also had USC, Maryland, Auburn and East Carolina as potential options. He admitted Saturday that he goes back onto the recruiting market with no sure things in his grasp.
“I haven’t been communicating with no one,” Evans said. “I just decided to open my recruiting back up because I felt like I rushed things. I felt like I should really look into this more. The place I’m going to be going to is where I’m at, so I’m not leaving. And I have a family as well. I have a son on the way in December, so I have to make sure everything is going to be straight with him. Wherever I go, that’s where my family is going to be.”
Evans put his decommitment out via Twitter saying he did so after conversing with his mother. He also did it before notifying coaches at Tennessee.
“I admit, I did it wrong,” Evans said. “The way I decommitted, I did it wrong. I should have handled that differently, but that’s behind us now. I ended up talking to one of them, and I’m going to talk to them (Sunday). I just don’t feel like going through all that tonight.”
Evans has no idea if USC or any of the old suitors will reach back out to him. The Gamecocks already have two running back commitments. Evans said that at this point, all of his options are open. He plans to graduate in December, and since Hutchinson won’t play until the spring, Evans will still have three years of eligibility. Last season, Evans rushed for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. He is ranked in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 running back in the junior college ranks.
Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins apparently has made his decision and will be releasing a commitment date soon. He made his choice from a final group of USC, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Defensive tackle Luther McCoy of St. Augustine, Florida, who had USC in his top five, has cut his list to Minnesota, Baylor and Georgia Tech.
One-time USC target linebacker Jabril McNeill of Raleigh committed to Oregon. He also considered NC State, where his brother is a defensive tackle.
Safety Sage Ryan (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) of Lafayette, Louisiana, received his jersey for the All-American Bowl on Thursday. At the same time, he told media on hand for the ceremony he had narrowed his list to a final three of Clemson, LSU and Alabama. He previously had narrowed his list to ten that included Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, TCU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan. Ryan has not visited Clemson. He would like to, but with the NCAA extending the dead period through Dec. 31, that’s not likely to happen before he makes his commitment.
Ryan is planning to sign in December. He has been to LSU and Alabama. He is the nephew of former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk and the cousin of former LSU running back Kevin Faulk. Analysts in general are pegging Ryan to commit to LSU. Ryan is rated as a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country, the No. 28 prospect nationally and the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana. Last season, Ryan had 31 tackles with two interceptions and one touchdown, rushed for 263 yards and seven touchdowns, caught 37 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns and returned a combination of six punts and kickoffs for touchdowns.
USC made a recent offer to linebacker Chase Hattley (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) of Cary, North Carolina, and even though he had already identified a top eight, it’s not too late for the Gamecocks to make a run at him. Gamecocks’ linebackers coach Rod Wilson is leading the recruiting effort. According to Hattley, Wilson had been doing his homework on him well before letting him know he had an offer.
“They popped up on my radar, but from what I’ve heard from Coach Wilson, he told me he’s been following me since my spring practice when school was still in session,” Hattley said. “He said I’ve been on his radar since then, which meant a lot meaning he’s known who I was and it wasn’t like I popped up out of nowhere.”