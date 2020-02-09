The book has closed on the 2020 football recruiting season. Well, except for 5-star RB Zach Evans of Houston, who remains uncommitted. His decision could affect the final team rankings, but for now, Georgia is the recruiting national champion for the 2020 class according to the 247Sports composite ranking. The Bulldogs once had Evans in the fold. He actually signed a letter-of-intent with them. But he was released from that in December. They still signed 4 five-star prospects and 15 four-star prospects. Alabama finished second to Georgia and Clemson third.
The Tigers were ranked No. 1 following the December signing period but did not add anyone new to the class last week. The Tigers lead the composite with 5 five-star signees out of their 24-member class. 12 of their recruits are ranked as 4-stars.
Rounding out the top 10 in the recruiting rankings are LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Texas and Tennessee.
USC finished 18th in the composite ranking closing out with 5-star DL Jordan Burch of Hammond. He was the lone five-star recruit for the Gamecocks who also had 8 four-star level prospects among the 22 new recruits.
Clemson’s No. 3 ranking is the highest ever for the Tigers in the 247Sports composite, and its their third straight top 10 class. For USC, the No. 18 ranking is the second top 20 ranking for the Gamecocks in the last four years. Both rankings were No. 18.
Clemson was by far and away the highest rated of the ACC classes. The next closest was Miami at No. 13. North Carolina was ranked 19th and Florida State 22nd.
Seven of USC’s opponents in 2020 were ranked in the top ten: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and Tennessee.
Three-star South Aiken TE Jesse Sanders (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is headed to USC as a preferred walk-on. Sanders played some quarterback in high school before moving full time to tight end. Tennessee also offered him a PWO opportunity, and he had been in conversation with Clemson as well. He had offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Army, Akron and Mercer. He played in the Touchstone Energy Bowl in December. According to MaxPreps stats, last season Sanders had 22 catches for 347 yards and 1 touchdown.
Cardinal Newman OL James Reedy and Blythewood RB Brandon Edwards also are going to USC as invited walk-ons.
DE Kelvin Gilliam (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) of Highland Springs, Virginia, has a long history with USC and this spring he plans to visit for the first time. The Gamecocks recently offered joining other major programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Duke and Tennessee. The Gamecocks offered him, Gilliam said, because of his ability to put pressure on the quarterback. He had 7 sacks last season and led his team in tackles for loss. Along with USC, Gilliam said his strongest interest has been coming from Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee and West Virginia. He visited Penn State and Michigan in January and plans to see Oklahoma this spring. Gilliam carries a four-star rating in the 247Sports composite. He’s ranked as the No. 12 weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 5 prospect in Virginia.
Five-star RB Will Shipley of Matthews, North Carolina, is one of the most talented athletes in the country in the 2021 class. This past season he rushed for 2066 yards and 30 touchdowns and had 34 catches for 582 yards and 8 touchdowns. He’s rated the #1 all-purpose back in the country in the 247 composite. Clemson is one of the schools he’s focused on and he visited there late last month. Shipley also visited Duke and NC State in January. During the season he got to games at Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and NC State. He has strong family ties to State. This spring he plans to see Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia and Stanford. His most recent visit to Clemson left him with a very positive feeling for the program.
USC is in the top six with LB Dameon Wilson (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 24 prospect in the state of North Carolina in the 247Sports composite.