One of Clemson’s remaining major targets for the 2021 class is set to come off the board this morning. CB Nyland Green (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) of Covington, Georgia, made his decision last week and will announce the choice about 10 a.m. today. Green’s final choices were Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn.
Another major Clemson target for 2021, DE Korey Foreman of Corona, California, reportedly visited Arizona State on Saturday. He was at Clemson for the Pitt game. He’s also been to Georgia, LSU and Southern Cal. Oregon also has been in the mix with him. Foreman plans to sign next week but not announce his choice until Jan. 2.
And a third, 5-star OT Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Virginia, has set Jan. 2 for his commitment announcement. Leigh has been working with a short list of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and Florida. Like Foreman, he will do his announcement in conjunction with NBC Sports.
Leigh visited Clemson in 2019 for the Florida State game and was back for a junior day in January. Oklahoma also has been particularly strong with Leigh, and he was back for a visit there this past weekend. He also visited there in August. He had planned to do the same with Ohio State in October but had to cancel that visit.
Six 2021 commitments have decommitted from USC since Will Muschamp was fired Nov. 15. Four of the six have committed to other schools. Another, WR Simeon Price of Pensacola, named a top five Sunday night of USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. One of those former commitments who committed elsewhere is LB Bryce Steele of Raleigh. He committed to Boston College December 1st and currently plans to sign with the Eagles on Dec. 16. But he said he would talk to new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer if he contacts him.
The other former Gamecock commitments to commit elsewhere were LB Trenilyas Tatum to Georgia Tech, SAF Jayden Johnson to Arkansas and WR Rodarius Thomas to Mississippi State. The new Gamecock coaching staff will have to pick up the pieces and try and hold on to what’s left of the class. One they can count on for certain is WR Sam Reynolds of Alabaster, Alabama. He committed to the Gamecocks on March 1, and says it will take an act of Congress, or something even more dramatic than that, for him not to sign with USC this month. Reynolds is one of the fastest players in Alabama. He’s played receiver and running back this season for his 13-0 team, which will play Wednesday in the Alabama 7A State Championship Game at the University of Alabama.
USC target TE Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte, North Carolina, committed to North Carolina. He’s the son of former Gamecock star OL Jamar Nesbit who currently is the sideline announcer for the Gamecock football broadcasts. He had the Gamecocks in his final five along with Virginia Tech, UCLA and Ole Miss.
USC made the list with DE Deonte Anderson (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) of Fort Meade, Florida. Anderson also included on his short list UCF, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Mississippi State. Former USC head coach Will Muschamp offered Anderson off his junior season of 14 sacks. He is rated as a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 25th nationally among weakside defensive ends.